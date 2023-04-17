SYRACUSE, NY – Matthew Tryniski has been appointed to Senior Vice President of defense systems and solutions for SRC, Inc.

In this role, Tryniski will lead the defense systems and solutions division, providing strategic direction and guidance in alignment with SRC’s corporate strategic plan. He will be responsible for oversight of profit and loss, program execution, personnel and technology development and customer satisfaction.

“Matt has held various positions at SRC, applying his technical skills to positively contribute to our success,” said Kevin Hair, president and CEO of SRC. “Under his leadership, we look forward to continuing our innovation and improving our defense systems and solutions to ensure the safety of our warfighters.”

Tryniski has close to 40 years of operational and functional leadership experience at SRC, serving in a broad range of technical, managerial and leadership roles. Tryniski previously served as assistant vice president of Multi-domain Electronic Warfare. He holds an associate degree in electrical technology from SUNY Morrisville, a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from University at Buffalo, and a master’s degree in electrical engineering from Syracuse University. Tryniski was inducted into the Honorable Order of St. Barbara in 2020 through the Huntsville Air Defense Artillery Association.

About SRC

SRC, Inc. (@SRCDefense), a not-for-profit research and development company, combines information, science, technology and ingenuity to solve “impossible” problems in the areas of defense, environment and intelligence. Across a family of companies, SRC applies bright minds, fresh thinking and relentless determination to deliver innovative products and services that are redefining possible® for the challenges faced by America and its allies.

Since 1957, SRC’s commitment to the customer and the best solution – not the bottom line – has remained a core value that guides its efforts. This passion for quality carries through to the technologies the company invents and manufactures, the laboratories and facilities it builds, the people they hire, and communities where they work. Today, nearly 1,400 engineers, scientists and professionals work together at SRC to protect people, the environment and our way of life.

