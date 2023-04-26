 Mayor Barlow 2023 Road Paving Construction Starts Today

OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced today the largest paving plan in the history of the City of Oswego with over $1 million worth of city streets on the schedule to be paved this year started today with milling work commencing in the Trilium Garden neighborhood in the city’s seventh ward.

Motorists in the city should plan on avoiding the streets slated to be paved in the coming days as crews will be milling and preparing to pave. The $1 million project is expected to last approximately five weeks with streets being paved on both the east and west side of the city. The city’s hired contractor, Riccelli Northern, will mill all streets on the west side before moving to the east side. Once all streets are milled, paving will immediately begin in the same order.

“We have worked quickly to deliver the city’s largest paving plan as early as possible in the calendar year to provide relief to motorist traveling along some of the city’s roughest roadways,” said Mayor Billy Barlow. “Overall, I’m proud of the over $8 million worth of paving, covering an extremely large portion of the city, that has taken place during my time as Mayor, including the city’s largest paving plan to date in 2023.”

City of Oswego 2023 Paving Plan

East Mohawk Street (First Street to Tenth Street)

Hall Road (Railroad Tracks to City Line)

Duer Street (Bridge Street to Bunner Street)

East Cayuga Street (Third Street to Seventh Street)

East Third Street (SR104 to Cayuga Street)

East Fifth Street (Schuyler Street to Mohawk Street)

East Seventh Street (Burkle Street to Bridge Street)

Liberty Street (Erie Street to Bridge Street)

Utica Street (Liberty Street to Babcock Street)

West Fifth Street (Seneca Street to Lake Street)

West Sixth Street (Oneida Street to Utica Street)

West Seventh Street (Cayuga Street to Schuyler Street)

West Ninth Street (Utica Street to Oneida Street)

Entire Trillium Garden Development

Residents are asked to obey “No Parking” signs along the paving route to ensure crews can work on schedule. Violators may be towed.

