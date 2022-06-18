Meeting Notice: Oswego County Workers’ Compensation Claims Committee

OSWEGO – The Oswego County Workers Compensation Claims Committee will hold a meeting on June 21, 2022. Following is information regarding the event:

OSWEGO COUNTY WORKERS’ COMPENSATION CLAIMS COMMITTEE

June 21, 2022 at 1:30 p.m.

County Office Building, 4th Floor, Conference Room E, 46 East Bridge St., Oswego, NY

Please be advised the Oswego County Workers’ Compensation Claims Committee will hold a regular meeting on the above date and time to conduct such business as is reflected on the agenda annexed to this notice:

Oswego County Self-Insurance Plan

For Workers’ Compensation

County Building – 46 East Bridge Street, Oswego, New York 13126

Phone (315) 349-8285 – Fax (315) 349-8254

FROM: Hon. James Weatherup, Chairman of the Legislature

DATE: June 16, 2022

RE: Oswego County Self-Insurance Plan for Workers’ Compensation Claims Committee

Tuesday, June 21, 2022 – 1:30pm

AGENDA

Roll Call

Proposed Executive Session – Public Officers Law § 105(1)(d) discussions regarding proposed, pending or current litigation; Public Officers Law § 105(1)(f) the medical and employment history of a particular person or persons pertaining to Workers’ Compensation Claim Records of the plan which are confidential under Workers’ Compensation Law § 110-a.

Other Business

Adjournment

c: Richard Mitchell, County Attorney

Melissa Turner, Plan Secretary

