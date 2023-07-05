FULTON, NY— Menter Ambulance has a new uniform, at least for a short period of time, and it’s all for charity. President and CEO of Menter Ambulance, Zachary Menter, announces the second annual “Shirts for Charity” campaign that starts on July, 2023 and goes through September 10.

Participating employees have purchased a Menter Ambulance themed Hawaiian shirt which can be worn while on duty on the days specified by the program details throughout a two week period.

When wearing the shirt, employees are donating $7 a day to a particular community organization, and Menter Ambulance will be matching every dollar contributed by employees. At the conclusion of the two week period, the benefit organization receives all the funds collected to use as determined by organizational leadership. Below is the schedule of dates and community organizations that funds will be raised for during this year’s “Shirts for Charity” campaign:

July 3 – July 16 – Erin’s Angels

July 17 – July 30 – Fulton Wrestling Club (donations to the Fulton Wrestling Club are in Rylee Bartlett’s

memory)

memory) July 31 – August 13 – Upstate Medical University Oncology (Upstate Foundation)

August 14 – August 27 – Forge Wrestling Club (donations to the Forge Wrestling Club are in Brady

Niver’s memory)

Niver’s memory) August 28 – September 10 – Paws Across Oswego County

A few words from Zachary Menter give insight into the purpose of the “Shirts for Charity” program and the organizations selected:

“We are excited to be doing our Hawaiian shirt fundraiser again this year. Day in and day out, our providers are exposed to a lot of stressors that take a toll on them. This gives us an opportunity to do something fun and meaningful at the same time. Whether it means making a sick or injured patient smile when they see an ambulance crew decked out in Hawaiian shirts, or we are able to help an organization in the community support their own mission you can’t go wrong. We have a lot of employees that have decided to participate in this which is very exciting,” Menter said.

“It is great to see so many people that are willing to give back to their community in so many ways. All the non-profit organizations being supported have significant meaning to members of our staff. The Fulton Wrestling Club and the Forge Wrestling Club are non-profit organizations that we will be making donations to in Rylee Bartlett and Brady Niver’s memory. We reached out to each family and asked them to select an organization for a donation to be made in memory of their child. Funds donated to the Fulton Wrestling Club will be in Rylee Bartlett’s memory and funds donated to the Forge Wrestling Club will be in Brady Niver’s memory.”

For more information about the program, as well as Menter Ambulance’s ongoing philanthropic efforts, please contact Joseph Provost, Public Information Officer for Menter Ambulance at (315) 692-4145 x.163 or (315) 679-1931 and by email at [email protected].

“Shirts for Charity” updates with pictures and videos will be publicly shared on Menter Ambulance’s social media channels including Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Menter Ambulance

Menter Ambulance is a privately owned ambulance service located in Oswego County. The service has been in existence since 1952 and currently has bases of operations in Fulton, Oswego, and Central Square, and provides service to many surrounding municipalities. The service provides Advanced Life Support emergency ambulance transport, and non-emergent transportation. The mission of Menter Ambulance is to provide high quality, effective prehospital care to the residents of Oswego County.

