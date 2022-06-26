UPDATE: The date has been changed from July 10 to July 17.

MEXICO, NY – The annual concert and fireworks event at Mexico Point State Park is back after a two-year hiatus due to COVID.

It will be held July 17, and is free and open to the public. The event begins at 5:30 p.m. with announcements, the 50/50 Raffle, and words from the Friends of Mexico Point Park president.

At 6 p.m., The Mexico Brass will begin with the “Star Spangled Banner,” and at 7 p.m., Elvis Tribute Artist, Michael Paul Callahan will perform.

The drawing for the 50/50 Raffle will take place at 7:45 p.m., and will help cover the 10% matching funds the Friends of Mexico Point Park must earn to receive the Parks and Trails Grant that will pay for the new wheelchair accessible trail from the parking lot to the lake.

At 8 p.m., The Cadleys will perform traditional bluegrass until dark when Young Explosives will display their marvelous fireworks. Casey’s Cottage will be open for tours 2 to 6 p.m., and the beach will be open 11a.m. til 8 p.m.

A shuttle will be provided at no charge to transport people to and from the upper parking lot beginning at 5:30 p.m. Bring your own chairs.

