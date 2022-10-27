OSWEGO COUNTY – As the leaves fall to the ground, another season of leaf peeping comes to an end. This autumn, the peak foliage viewing season was spectacular, with weather conditions over the past few months creating a brilliant display of color in Oswego County.

A dry summer followed by wet weather in the month of September triggered the deciduous trees in the Northeast to create bold colors and hues, and an absence of high winds preserved the display.

I traveled around the county to capture the brief but engaging display, timing my shooting sessions to capture these images in the best available angular light of the autumn sun.

When the leaves are down and the show is over for another year, I hope that watching this combination of still photos and video clips reminds you of a beautiful time of the year, and I hope that viewing these images brings the viewer a peaceful and relaxing reminder of the beauty that surrounds us.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related