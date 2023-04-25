SYRACUSE, NY – The Catholic Schools of the Diocese of Syracuse have been reaccredited by the Middle States Association Commission on Elementary and Secondary Schools. Seventeen elementary schools and four junior/senior high schools comprise the Diocesan Catholic schools (see list below).
Middle States accreditation is a multifaceted evaluation process that schools and school systems voluntarily use to demonstrate they are meeting a defined set of research-based performance standards.
The accreditation process begins with self-study that is conducted by the school or school system and requires input from school leaders, teachers, parents, and students. Following the self-study, a team of volunteer educators from Middle States member schools conducts a peer review.
The peer review makes its recommendations for accreditation or reaccreditation to the Middle States Association Commissions, which votes on the recommendations at its biannual meeting.
“I am personally elated with this wonderful news as it distinguishes each of schools and the system of schools, each of which, have undertaken a rigorous process and strategic planning to affirm a plan for continuous improvement through the Middle States protocols,” Diocesan Superintendent of Catholic Schools William Crist said.
The Catholic Schools of the Diocese of Syracuse are:
All Saints Catholic, Endicott
Bishop Grimes Jr./Sr. High School, East Syracuse
Bishop Ludden JR./Sr. High School, Syracuse
Blessed Sacrament School, Syracuse
Cathedral Academy at Pompei, Syracuse
Holy Cross, DeWitt
Holy Family, Fairmount
Holy Family, Norwich
Immaculate Conception, Fayetteville
Most Holy Rosay, Syracuse
Notre Dame Elementary, Utica
Notre Dame Jr./Sr. High School, Utica
Rome Catholic School, Rome
Seton Catholic Central, Binghamton
St. James School, Johnson City
St. John the Evangelist School, Binghamton
St. Mary’s Academy, Baldwinsville
St. Mary’s School, Cortland
St. Patrick School, Oneida
St. Rose of Lima, North Syracuse
Trinity Catholic, Oswego
For more information on Middles States Accreditation or Catholic Schools in the Diocese of Syracuse, please contact our offices.
