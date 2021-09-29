OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department announced today that the Eastern equine encephalitis virus (EEEV) was found in two mosquito samples in the Toad Harbor Swamp area. One sample was collected in the town of Hastings and the other in the town of West Monroe last week.

The County Health Department continues to work closely with the state Department of Health and other partners to monitor mosquito and virus activities.

“The cooler nights expected in the next few days should help reduce the mosquito population,” said Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang. “Still, mosquitoes will continue to be a threat until we have our first heavy frost. It is very important for people in all areas of the county to continue following their personal protection practices. Preventing mosquito bites remains the best protection against mosquito-borne diseases.”

Huang advises people to avoid being outdoors during periods when mosquitoes are most active, primarily around dawn and dusk.

“When they are outdoors, people should wear shoes, socks, long pants, and a long-sleeved shirt,” he said.

People need to use an insect repellent when participating in outdoor activities. Those that contain DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus are effective. Repellents containing permethrin are meant for clothing and gear and should not be applied directly to the skin. Read the product label carefully and follow package instructions.

The Oswego County Health Department reminds residents that reducing mosquito breeding sites around the home is also helpful.

Eliminate mosquito habitats by:

Draining or removing standing water in places such as recycling containers, flowerpots, bird baths and roof gutters.

Mosquito larvicide “dunk” packs, suitable for treating large containers of water, are available from the Oswego County Soil and Water Conservation District. The treatments must be used according to label instructions. For details, call 315-592-9663.

Clean and chlorinate swimming pools, outdoor saunas and hot tubs, and drain pool covers.

Dispose of old tires. Used tires are a significant mosquito breeding site and are accepted at Oswego County transfer stations for a fee. Call the Oswego County Solid Waste Department at 315-591-9200 for details or visit https://www.oswegocounty.com/departments/infrastructure_facilities_and_technology/solid_waste/faq.php.

Replace or repair broken screens to keep mosquitoes out.

For more information about protecting your family against mosquitoes, call the Oswego County Health Department at 315-349-3557 or go to the New York State Department of Health website at https://www.health.ny.gov/publications/2731/.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related