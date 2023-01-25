MVP Health Care Announces $650,000 In Grants To Build Outdoor Fitness Courts With National Fitness Campaign

Partnership seeks applications from local governments and universities across New York

NEW YORK – MVP Health Care (MVP) and National Fitness Campaign (NFC) today announced the second year of a statewide partnership and the availability of $650,000 in funding to build ten to fifteen state-of-the-art outdoor Fitness Courts across communities in New York and Vermont. This announcement builds upon the success of last year’s partnership launch in which MVP and NFC built 21 Fitness Courts throughout New York.

The MVP Health Care Fitness Court, which was created by NFC, is the world’s best outdoor gym featuring a series of powerful seven-movement stations that are designed by leading experts in functional fitness and bodyweight training. Users can download the free Fitness Court App, which acts as a coach-in-your-pocket and delivers regular content to keep fitness training fun for adults of all ages, abilities, and fitness levels. Each Fitness Court location also provides opportunities for free fitness classes through an ambassador program featuring local trainers.

Since the launch of the partnership between MVP and NFC last year, 21 Fitness Courts have been built in New York to improve the health and vitality of communities while creating equitable access to outdoor wellness programs. In 2022, the 21 Fitness Courts yielded 44 public-private investment partners and created a new, healthy infrastructure for 49,000 residents within walking distance and 202,000 residents within biking distance to a Fitness Court across New York. In a time of great need for well-being initiatives across New York, the Fitness Courts provide equitable access to outdoor exercise equipment that will undoubtedly be a pillar of excellence in local communities.

“The MVP Health Care Fitness Courts built last year are a physical representation of our commitment to the communities we serve,” said MVP Health Care’s President and CEO, Chris Del Vecchio. “By investing in local neighborhoods and universities, we are advancing our goal of enhancing access to new and innovative wellness options that can support someone’s journey toward a healthier lifestyle. We are proud to once again partner with NFC to further our mission of building healthy communities and look forward to seeing you on the Fitness Courts.”

MVP and NFC are asking local governments or universities who are interested in having a Fitness Court in their city or on their campus, to apply for funding to support building a fitness court in their community. Awardees will receive a wellness toolkit, education, and design resources to assist in planning, funding, building, and launching their outdoor Fitness Court and community wellness campaign from MVP and NFC.

“National Fitness Campaign is proud to extend our partnership with MVP Health Care after a highly successful 2022 campaign as the state sponsor in New York,” said Mitch Menaged, Founder of NFC. “This continued investment in healthy communities will deliver tremendous resources to contribute to the important mission of fighting noncommunicable diseases and improving health outcomes as the network of wellness programming and Fitness Courts grow across the state.”

To learn more about National Fitness Campaign and how to qualify for funding, visit: www.nationalfitnesscampaign.com/newyork or www.nationalfitnesscampaign.com/vermont.

ABOUT MVP Health Care

MVP Health Care is a nationally recognized, not-for-profit health insurer caring for members in New York and Vermont. Committed to the complete well-being of our members and the communities we serve, MVP makes health insurance more convenient, more supportive, and more personal. For more information visit www.mvphealthcare.com or on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

ABOUT NFC

National Fitness Campaign (NFC) is a wellness consulting firm – founded in San Francisco, California in 1979 – that offers grant funding, project management and master planning services to cities, schools and sponsors to build healthy communities. The Fitness Court® is a trademarked 7 minute workout system, created by NFC Founder, Mitch Menaged, that was designed to be the world’s best outdoor gym. NFC’s mission is to build healthy communities by building an outdoor Fitness Court® within a 10 minute bike ride of every American. Learn more about NFC at www.nationalfitnesscampaign.com.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...