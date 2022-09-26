National Average Gas Price Jump 5 Cents, Local Prices Continue to Drop

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.73, up 5 cents from one week ago. One year ago, the price was $3.19. The New York State average is $3.68, down 10 cents since last Monday. A year ago, the NYS average was $3.28.

AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:

Batavia – $3.85 (down 7 cents from last week)

Buffalo – $3.79 (down 10 cents from last week)

Elmira – $3.60 (down 9 cents from last week)

Ithaca – $3.80 (down 13 cents from last week)

Rochester – $3.81 (down 10 cents from last week)

Rome – $3.84 (down 8 cents from last week)

Syracuse – $3.74 (down 12 cents from last week)

Watertown – $3.84 (down 8 cents from last week)

There is mixed news when it comes to gas prices this week. Regionally, prices continue to drop as demand is down, oil prices remain lowered overall, and cheaper winter blend fuel is being sold. In fact, most of the country is now using less expensive winter blend gasoline, which has contributed a decline in pump prices in recent weeks. Only California has yet to make the switch, but that happens on November 1.

Nationally, gas prices are on the rise once again. After declining for 98 consecutive days, the national average reversed course last week as fluctuating oil prices and tight supply (due to planned and unplanned maintenance work at refineries on the West Coast and Midwest) contribute to rising pump prices. This week, high demand for gasoline down south as Florida braces for a potential hurricane is also contributing to the national increase.

This morning, oil prices are at $78 to $85 per barrel after some spikes last week. While lower oil prices lead to lower gas prices, the market is concerned over a possible recession, which would likely cause crude demand and prices to decrease.

To conserve fuel, motorists should map routes, avoid peak traffic times like rush hour, and combine errands into one trip while using cruise control when possible. Drivers should also make sure tire pressure is at the vehicle’s recommended level for the best gas mileage while removing any unnecessary and bulky items from the car since it takes more fuel to accelerate a heavy vehicle. Get more tips here: https://gasprices.aaa.com/news/fuel-saving-tips/.

