National Grid Increases Staffing, Stages Crews in Anticipation of Severe Winter Weather Across Central, Northern and Western New York

Company Reminds Customers to Stay Safe During Storm

NEW YORK – National Grid has extended employee work shifts and is pre-positioning crews across its central, northern and western New York service areas as we prepare for the region’s first significant snowfall of the season. Current forecasts indicate significant lake-effect snowfall and moderate winds will begin Monday evening and continue through Wednesday morning. The highest snow totals are projected to occur along the Lake Erie shoreline and inland, as well as areas directly east of Lake Ontario, including Jefferson and Oswego counties, the Tug Hill plateau and the Adirondacks.

National Grid remains committed to public safety and is prepared if the storm impacts the energy delivery system. The company also encourages customers to keep safety a priority with the following reminders:

Electricity & Generator Safety

If a power outage occurs, customers can notify National Grid online to expedite restoration.

Generators used to supply power during an outage must be operated outdoors to prevent the buildup of deadly carbon monoxide . Before operating a generator, be sure to disconnect from National Grid’s system by shutting off the main breaker, located in the electric service panel. Failure to do this could endanger our crews and your neighbors.

Keep working flashlights and an extra supply of batteries in your home and be sure to charge all electronic devices before the storm.

Stay tuned to local news outlets or the National Weather Service for storm updates and weather alerts.

If the power is out, use flashlights or other battery-powered lights. Do not use candles, which can pose a fire hazard.

Please use caution when driving near emergency responders and crews restoring power.

Be sure to check on elderly family members, neighbors and others who may need assistance during an outage.

Safety Near Downed Power Lines

Always use extreme caution near downed power lines and wires, and always assume that they are carrying live electricity.

Never touch a person or an object that is in contact with a downed line, as electricity can pass through to you.

Take caution when approaching fallen trees, which could have power lines caught in them.

Remember that water can conduct electricity. If you see a line down in a puddle or flooded area, avoid contact with the water to prevent risk of shock.

Learn more about downed power line safety at our website.

Stay Informed and Connected

Customers with active electricity accounts who text ‘REG’ to 64743 can have personalized alerts sent to them via text, email or phone call when we detect an outage on their properties.

Customers also can text 'OUT' to 64743 to report an outage.

For real-time power outage information, online outage reporting, and in-depth storm safety information, visit National Grid's Outage Central website. Customers who create an online profile also can sign up for email alerts.

Visit our website: www.nationalgridus.com, follow us on X (formerly known as Twitter) and friend us on Facebook.

Click here for details on the company’s storm preparation and restoration process.

-###-



