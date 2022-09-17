OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Legislature recognized September as National Preparedness Month during its full meeting on Sept. 15.

“National Preparedness Month in September creates an ideal opportunity for every resident of Oswego County to prepare their homes, businesses and communities for any type of emergency, including natural disasters,” said Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup, District 9. “I urge all government agencies, private organizations, and the people and businesses of Oswego County to develop their own emergency preparedness plans and work together toward creating a stronger, more resilient community.”

Oswego County Emergency Management Director Cathleen Palmitesso said the county Emergency Management Office partners with federal, state, local, private, and volunteer agencies to educate individuals on local hazards and how to prepare for them.

“Our office encourages people to make plans with – and for – their family members, not only in anticipation of disasters and emergencies, but to make their homes more resilient to natural hazards as well,” she said.

When receiving the proclamation at the September Legislature meeting, Oswego County Emergency Management Coordinator Renee Fox said that people don’t need to reinvent the wheel to make an emergency preparedness plan.

“There are a lot of good resources available at www.ready.gov. The important thing is to get started. The more prepared we are as individuals, the stronger we are as a community,” Fox said.

More information on disaster planning is available at www.ready.gov and on the Oswego County Emergency Management Office webpage at www.oswegocounty.com/emo.

