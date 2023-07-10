New York Department Of State Announces Oswego County Awarded Nearly $1.8 Million In State Matching Funds As A Result Of Taxpayer Savings Achieved In 2020

OSWEGO COUNTY – The New York Department of State today announced that Oswego County will receive $1,791,212 in state matching funds as a result of taxpayer savings achieved in 2020. The funding is provided through the County-Wide Shared Services Initiative, which provides a one-time state match of county and local government taxpayer savings achieved in the first year of implementation of new shared services projects.

“Our County-Wide Shared Services Initiative plays a critical role in helping local governments run more efficiently and effectively,” said Secretary of State Robert J. Rodriguez. “Through this program, Oswego County worked together with its local government partners to identify new and creative ways to share services, delivering real savings for taxpayers that will repeat annually for years to come.”

As part of the County-Wide Shared Services Initiative (CWSSI), Oswego County created a Shared Services Plan that identified ways to consolidate services and save taxpayer money through government efficiencies in services and community programs. The shared services projects that were implemented as part of this plan and achieved taxpayer savings are as follows:

Pharmacy Benefit Coalition – $1,747,243.09 CWSSI Award

Oswego County partnered with Onondaga County and the City of Syracuse to create a pharmacy benefit coalition. This partnership allows the county to reduce spending associated with administering employee benefit plans and save taxpayer dollars, while also reducing prescription drug costs for employees. Oswego County achieved $1,747,243.09 in taxpayer savings in 2020 as a result of this partnership.

Shared Highway Equipment – $43,969 CWSSI Award

Oswego County obtained a screener, which is a piece of highway equipment, for shared use with the Towns of Richland and Sandy Creek. A screener is used to refine waste roadway materials for wintertime application and is usually towed behind a large utility vehicle, such as a dump truck. Oswego County achieved $35,702 in taxpayer savings in 2020 as a result of this shared service, and Richland and Sandy Creek each achieved $4,133 in taxpayer savings, for a total of $43,969.

Senator John W. Mannion said, “I am pleased that Oswego County will receive $1.79 million in state matching funds to support ongoing efforts to consolidate services, leverage efficiencies, and save taxpayer dollars. The Pharmacy Benefit Coalition and the Shared Highway Equipment projects are two examples of how Oswego County is working to find innovative ways to save money and improve services for residents.”

Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay said, “Every level of government has a duty to act responsibly with taxpayer dollars. In Oswego County, they take that responsibility seriously. The $1.8 million grant award from the County-Wide Shared Services Initiative demonstrates the county’s level of commitment. Creating greater efficiency saves money and improves the delivery of services, and today’s announcement is great news for the people of Oswego County. I want to congratulate everyone who worked so diligently on the planning and implementation of measures that led to this award.”

Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup said, “Since 2020, Oswego County municipalities have come together each year as part of the state’s County-Wide Shared Services Initiative to share ideas and work cooperatively to reduce the burden on local taxpayers. Finding shared services and cost savings is something Oswego County municipalities have engaged in for many years, but this initiative expanded and formalized the conversations taking place between local governments and provided an incentive for cost-saving actions. I want to thank the cities, towns and villages for their participation and continued commitment to protecting taxpayer money, and express added appreciation to all that have followed through on their plans to realize more than $1.79 million in savings so far. Thanks to the New York State Department of State’s CWSSI matching fund awards, those savings will be multiplied and provide additional benefits to residents for years to come.”

About The County-Wide Shared Service Initiative Program

The County-Wide Shared Service Initiative (CWSSI) program generates property tax savings by facilitating collaboration between local governments across the state. Over the last five years, the CWSSI program has supported over 100 shared services projects in 33 counties, generating nearly $37.5 million in savings to local governments and taxpayers. CWSSI expands on New York State’s ongoing commitment to reduce property taxes and modernize local government services by fostering new shared services and enhancing the existing collaborations already in place.

Guidance documents regarding the CWSSI and state match application process, as well as past CWSSI plans, are available here.

The County-Wide Services Initiative is administered by the Division of Local Government Services at the Department of State. The Division provides technical assistance and competitive grants to local governments. For more information on CWSSI or any programs administered by the Division, please contact [email protected] or call 518-473-3355.

