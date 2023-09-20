New York State Parks Announces Solar Energy Project At Green Lakes State Park For Climate Week

Central NY park upgrade moves State Parks one step closer to being powered by renewables by 2030

NEW YORK – To recognize Climate Week, the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation (State Parks) today announced that a new solar array will be installed to provide carbon-free, sustainable power at Green Lakes State Park in Fayetteville. This shift to power Green Lakes with solar builds on New York’s nation-leading climate goals and Governor Kathy Hochul’s effort to increase use of renewable energy across all state properties.

“State Parks is proud of our commitment to reduce our carbon footprint and reach our renewable energy goals,” said State Parks Commissioner Erik Kulleseid. “By utilizing solar energy at Green Lakes State Park, we are not only protecting our environment and invaluable public resources, but also ensuring a brighter future for generations to come.”

The agency has committed to transitioning to 100 percent renewable electricity by 2030, and this project will take State Parks closer to that goal. Once fully installed and operational, Green Lakes will be the 51st solar powered project in State Parks since 2012. The new 586 kW system is anticipated to generate roughly 727,776 kWh/year and will raise State Parks’ total solar power generation to 6.6 MW. This system in turn is anticipated to generate enough to offset 100% of Green Lakes’ and 16.5% of OPRHP’s State Parks’ annual electricity use with solar.

State Senator John Mannion said, “The new solar array at Green Lakes State Park is another step forward in New York’s efforts to power our state parks with renewable energy and reduce carbon emissions. Installing solar panels at Green Lakes continues a string of recent investments and upgrades including $3 million to improve accessibility, facilities, and amenities that improve the park and the visitor experience. I am grateful for Governor Hochul’s continued support for Central New York and to all our OPRHP workers who keep our parks pristine and enjoyable family destinations.”

Assemblymember Al Stirpe said, “Sourcing sufficient direct-current electricity from the 51st solar energy project to help power up our beautiful Green Lakes State Park is a testament that we’re on the right path toward a brighter, greener tomorrow. Thanks to the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation for their commitment toward our composited efforts of reaching the state’s renewable energy targets, while helping curb electricity use costs.”

Fayetteville Mayor Mark Olson said, “It makes sense to use solar arrays where possible, especially for a venue with thousands of visitors annually. I think renewable energy sources and the state parks complement each other. The Village of Fayetteville is a Bronze Certified Climate Smart Community that strongly encourages choices to reduce Greenhouse Gases and achieve a more sustainable and renewable future for everyone in our community.”

Manlius Town Supervisor John Deer said, “This project is an example of how NY State Parks go above and beyond to make our lives better. Green Lakes State Park is beloved by residents of our Town and an important community hub. Solar at Green Lakes complements the Town’s Climate Action Plan and reassures our youngest residents that we are planning for their clean energy future.”

