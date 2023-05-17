New York State Recognizes Statewide System Of Care For Its Dedication To Children’s Mental Health

OLV Human Services Honored for First-of-its-Kind Program in NYS

Albany, NY – New York State is honoring the Intensive Treatment Program at OLV Human Services with the 2023 ‘What’s Great in our State’ System of Care Award.

A System of Care (SOC) is a coordinated network of cross-system partners that collaborate using governance or infrastructure to achieve their vision and goals. It values being family-driven, youth-guided, community-based and culturally/linguistically responsive.

The Intensive Treatment Program (ITP) at OLV Human Services is the first and only of its kind in New York State. The program serves youth ages 12 to 17 who have an intellectual or developmental disability in addition to a mental health diagnosis. It is a collaboration between the NYS Office of Mental Health, State Education Department, and the Office for People with Developmental Disabilities.

“This Intensive Treatment Program shows us ‘’What’s Great in our State by using a strength-based approach that is tailored to each child’s needs,” said New York State Office of Mental Health Commissioner Dr. Ann Sullivan. “This cross-systems collaboration shows us how impactful a System of Care can be within our larger mental health system. We thank the team for its dedication and commitment to children’s mental health.”

The OLV Human Services ITP was presented with the System of Care Award at the annual ‘What’s Great in our State 2023’ event on May 9. The celebration recognizes the individuals and programs that are successfully advancing the cause of children’s mental health in New York State.

“The Intensive Treatment Program (ITP) at OLV Human Services is humbled and honored to be recognized for its effort to provide a continuum of care for the youth that we serve,” said Cindy Lee, Chief Executive Officer of OLV Human Services. “The ITP is a unique example of cross-system collaboration and innovative programming. It is the only collaboration in New York State that involves the Office of Mental Health (OMH), State Education Department (SED), as well as the Office for People with Developmental Disabilities (OPWDD).”

‘What’s Great in Our State’

The ‘What’s Great in Our State’ event was first launched in 2010 and is held during Children’s Mental Health Awareness Week, a national movement that raises awareness about the importance of children’s mental health. The event features a reading of Governor Kathy Hochul’s announcement proclaiming the week as Children’s Mental Health Awareness Week, a ceremony recognizing our honorees, and an art show featuring artwork created by children receiving services from New York State’s mental health system.

The What’s Great in Our State Conference was especially significant this year, in light of Governor Hochul’s historic, multi-year $1-billion commitment to overhaul and strengthen the state’s continuum of mental health care.

The event is sponsored by six New York State agencies and several children’s mental health advocacy organizations: The Office of Mental Health, the Council on Children and Families, the Department of Health, the State Education Department, the Office of Children and Family Services and the Office of Addiction Services and Supports, Early Care & Learning Council, Families Together in New York State, Inc., Mental Health Association in New York State, Inc., National Alliance on Mental Illness – New York State, New York State Network for Youth Success, Prevent Child Abuse New York, Research Foundation for Mental Hygiene, Inc., and the Suicide Prevention Center of New York.

