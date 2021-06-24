ALBANY, NY – Governor Andrew M. Cuomo yesterday announced that New York will end the state disaster emergency declared on March 7, 2020 to fight COVID-19 beginning today, June 24.

Given New York’s dramatic progress against COVID-19, with the success in vaccination rates, and declining hospitalization and positivity statewide the state of emergency will expire after today.

Federal CDC guidance will remain in effect, which includes masks for unvaccinated individuals, as well as all riders on public transit and in certain settings, such as health care, nursing homes, correctional facilities, and homeless shelters. State and local government health departments will still be able to ensure mask rules and other health precautions are adhered to in those settings.

Since March of 2020, a variety of actions had been taken by executive order to assist in the rapid response to the pandemic by state agencies, local governments, hospitals, and businesses by both temporarily suspending or modifying laws as well as utilizing temporary directives. Hospitals were able to add space and staffing, meetings were authorized to occur virtually, and various deadlines were extended to accommodate a changed landscape.

“New York went from one of the worst infection rates to the lowest infection rate in the country, and it was all because of the efforts of New Yorkers who were smart, united and did what they needed to do throughout this entire pandemic,” Governor Cuomo said.”Now we’re starting to write a new chapter for a post-COVID New York–the state disaster emergency is ending and we can focus on reimaging, rebuilding and renewing our state. This doesn’t mean COVID is gone, we still have to get more New Yorkers vaccinated, but we are getting back on track and starting to live life once again.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 90,350

– 90,350 Total Positive – 310

– 310 Percent Positive – 0.34%

– 0.34% 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 0.36%

– 0.36% Patient Hospitalization – 474 (-12)

– 474 (-12) Patients Newly Admitted – 64

– 64 Patients in ICU – 104 (-3)

– 104 (-3) Patients in ICU with Intubation – 60 (-2)

– 60 (-2) Total Discharges – 184,386 (+68)

– 184,386 (+68) Deaths – 6

– 6 Total Deaths – 42,942

– 42,942 Total vaccine doses administered – 20,702,818

– 20,702,818 Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 52,526

– 52,526 Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 406,783

– 406,783 Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 68.6%

– 68.6% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 62.2%

– 62.2% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 71.2%

– 71.2% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 63.5%

– 63.5% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 56.9%

– 56.9% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 51.2%

– 51.2% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 59.1%

– 59.1% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC)– 52.3%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Sunday, June 20, 2021 Monday, June 21, 2021 Tuesday, June 22, 2021 Capital Region 0.42% 0.40% 0.44% Central New York 0.40% 0.49% 0.49% Finger Lakes 0.46% 0.46% 0.48% Long Island 0.41% 0.40% 0.38% Mid-Hudson 0.33% 0.34% 0.33% Mohawk Valley 0.37% 0.33% 0.28% New York City 0.36% 0.35% 0.35% North Country 0.58% 0.52% 0.58% Southern Tier 0.42% 0.40% 0.40% Western New York 0.27% 0.27% 0.25% Statewide 0.37% 0.36% 0.36%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Sunday, June 20, 2021 Monday, June 21, 2021 Tuesday, June 22, 2021 Bronx 0.40% 0.38% 0.38% Kings 0.32% 0.31% 0.31% New York 0.29% 0.28% 0.28% Queens 0.37% 0.34% 0.35% Richmond 0.60% 0.61% 0.63%

Yesterday, 310 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,095,233. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 24,722 3 Allegany 3,561 0 Broome 18,641 3 Cattaraugus 5,723 0 Cayuga 6,338 0 Chautauqua 8,959 0 Chemung 7,776 0 Chenango 3,507 2 Clinton 4,839 0 Columbia 4,068 0 Cortland 3,931 1 Delaware 2,388 2 Dutchess 29,493 2 Erie 89,620 3 Essex 1,593 0 Franklin 2,563 0 Fulton 4,425 1 Genesee 5,439 0 Greene 3,405 0 Hamilton 315 2 Herkimer 5,196 0 Jefferson 6,159 2 Lewis 2,811 0 Livingston 4,527 2 Madison 4,567 1 Monroe 69,090 11 Montgomery 4,254 0 Nassau 183,825 16 Niagara 20,051 1 NYC 938,747 178 Oneida 22,644 0 Onondaga 38,998 8 Ontario 7,410 2 Orange 48,365 5 Orleans 3,121 0 Oswego 7,633 1 Otsego 3,465 1 Putnam 10,623 0 Rensselaer 11,242 3 Rockland 46,986 5 Saratoga 15,398 2 Schenectady 13,213 3 Schoharie 1,694 0 Schuyler 1,081 0 Seneca 2,011 0 St. Lawrence 6,654 3 Steuben 6,961 1 Suffolk 201,261 24 Sullivan 6,686 2 Tioga 3,838 1 Tompkins 4,353 1 Ulster 13,918 1 Warren 3,668 1 Washington 3,165 1 Wayne 5,791 4 Westchester 129,757 11 Wyoming 3,585 0 Yates 1,179 0

Yesterday, 6 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 42,942. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Erie 1 Monroe 1 Rockland 1 Seneca 1 Steuben 1 Westchester 1

All New York State mass vaccination sites are now open to eligible New Yorkers for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

Yesterday, 23,674 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 32,174 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series Region Cumulative Total Increase over past 24 hours Cumulative Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 661610 889 608123 1397 Central New York 524373 663 483405 903 Finger Lakes 671199 877 620976 1420 Long Island 1494063 3482 1339880 6000 Mid-Hudson 1209337 2653 1081267 3971 Mohawk Valley 258795 377 238482 415 New York City 5244937 12781 4642820 14785 North Country 236127 311 219732 588 Southern Tier 343447 548 316779 626 Western New York 725844 1093 653163 2069 Statewide 11369732 23674 10204627 32174

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort. New York State Department of Health-reported data from NYSIIS and CIR differs slightly from federally-reported data, which is inclusive of federally-administered doses and other minor differences. Both numbers are included in the release above.

