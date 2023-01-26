Nine Companies Receive New York State Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Business Certification

NEW YORK – NYS Office of General Services Commissioner Jeanette Moy today announced that the following nine businesses were recently certified by the Office of General Services’ (OGS) Division of Service-Disabled Veterans’ Business Development (DSDVBD):

Crossett Hospitality Group, LLC, located in Syracuse, NY, leases residential buildings and dwellings.

Cazar Logistics, LLC, located in Queens, NY, specializes in delivery services.

Joint Ops Logistics, Inc., located in Queens, NY, provides local messenger and delivery services.

Hasta Advisors, LLC, located in Hershey, PA, specializes in commercial building construction.

Chass Consulting, LLC, located in Brooklyn, NY, is a construction consulting business.

Horizon Stripping, LLC, located in Wappingers Falls, NY, provides construction stipping services.

Unique Electrical Concept & Designs, Inc., located in Bethpage, NY, manufactures rapid LED illumination tools.

Tweed, located in Albany, NY, is a cannabis store.

Integrated Solutions Delivered, LLC, located in Skaneateles, specializes in construction management – owner’s representative – and consulting services.

The Division was created in May 2014 with the enactment of the Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Business Act. There are 1,061 certified businesses.

The Act promotes and encourages the participation of Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Businesses in NYS public procurements of public works, commodities, services, and technology to foster and advance economic development in the State. More information on the program and the certification process can be found here https://ogs.ny.gov/Veterans/.

