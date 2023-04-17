No Relief At The Pump

Gas Prices Continue to Increase

CNY – Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.67, up 7 cents since last Monday. One year ago, the price was $4.08. The New York State average is $3.62, up 8 cents since last Monday. A year ago, the NYS average was $4.19. AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:

Batavia – $3.55 (up 5 cents from last Monday)

Buffalo – $3.60 (up 7 cents from last Monday)

Elmira – $3.61 (up 7 cents from last Monday)

Ithaca – $3.60 (up 4 cents from last Monday)

Rochester – $3.63 (up 7 cents from last Monday)

Rome – $3.59 (up 5 cents from last Monday)

Syracuse – $3.60 (up 5 cents from last Monday)

Watertown – $3.67 (up 9 cents from last Monday)

Gas prices continue to rise. The main culprit is the high cost of oil, gasoline’s main ingredient, which is hovering in the low to mid $80s per barrel. The national average has risen daily since March 29. When the cost of crude oil crosses the $80 a barrel mark, that puts a lot of upward pressure on pump prices. Unfortunately, as long as oil costs remain at the current level, drivers will likely see incremental price increases for now even though demand has subsided. The Energy Information Administration (EIA) reports that gas demand decreased slightly after Easter while total domestic gasoline stocks dropped slightly as well. Lower demand would typically push pump prices down; instead, elevated oil prices have pushed them higher. If oil prices continue to rise, pump prices will follow suit.

Diesel prices remain steady. The national average price for a gallon of diesel is $4.20, no change from a week ago. Here in New York, the current average for diesel is $4.82, down 2 cents from last week.

To conserve fuel, motorists should map routes, avoid peak traffic times like rush hour, and combine errands into one trip while using cruise control when possible. Drivers should also make sure tire pressure is at the vehicle’s recommended level for the best gas mileage while removing any unnecessary and bulky items from the car since it takes more fuel to accelerate a heavy vehicle. Get more tips here: https://gasprices.aaa.com/news/fuel-saving-tips/. Motorists can benefit from comparing pump prices before filling up with the AAA Mobile App for iPhone, iPad, and Android.

AAA members receive discounts at gas stations such as Fastrac, Maple Leaf Market and Shell. Learn more here. AAA members can save on gas by joining the Fuel Rewards at Shell program. Join now at AAA.com/Shell. Motorists can also locate gas prices across the country and stay up-to-date on news and fuel-saving tips at http://gasprices.AAA.com.

As Upstate New York’s largest member services organization, AAA Western and Central New York provides more than 862,000 members with travel, insurance, financial and automotive related services. Since its founding in 1900, AAA has been a leading advocate for the safety and security of all travelers. Visit AAA at www.AAA.com or www.NewsRoom.AAA.com or download our mobile app at www.AAA.com/Mobile.

