Novelis Supports OCO Services To Aid Families Program

Fulton, NY –Novelis employees delivered dozens of Christmas stockings to Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Services to Aid Families (SAF) program. The stockings, donated by the Novelis Hot Mill group, are filled with items, including socks, toiletries, and a variety of goodies purchased by the Women in Novelis (WiN) Employee Resource Group.

“We are incredibly proud of our Novelis employees and the initiative that they take to give back in our community throughout the year,” said Kristen Nelson, plant manager, Novelis Oswego. “In this season of giving, we hope that the stockings stuffed by our Women in Novelis chapter and the toys donated by our OARA employee group to OCO SAF House will bring many smiles to local children.”

“We greatly appreciate the support we receive from Novelis,” said SAF Sr. Program Manager of Quality & Education Sara Carmichael. “The stockings will be distributed to the families served through the SAF program so we can ensure they have a wonderful holiday. In addition to the stockings, Novelis employees donated a number of toys that were collected at their Christmas party. We are grateful that Novelis and its caring employees recognize the work that SAF does to help families in Oswego County and are fortunate to count them among our supporters.”

Oswego County Opportunities’ (OCO) Services to Aid Families (SAF) program is the sole domestic violence and rape crisis provider for Oswego County. SAF provides both residential and non-residential services to victims and survivors via the 24/7 Crisis Hotline and in person. In 2022, SAF served nearly 650 survivors, answered more than 4,700 hotline calls from survivors, and provided 2,600 bed nights to 82 families staying at their domestic violence shelter. The need for services continues to grow. Hotline calls come in daily, and advocates continue to work tirelessly to meet the growing needs of survivors and their children.

If you, or someone you know, is a victim or survivor of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual violence, stalking, elder abuse, or trafficking, please call the Crisis Hotline at (315) 342-1600. The hotline is available 24 hours a day and is free and confidential.

