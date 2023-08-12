OSWEGO COUNTY – The “2023-2024 Emergency Planning for the Nine Mile Point and James A. FitzPatrick Nuclear Stations” brochure is now available online at www.oswegocounty.com/emo. Printed copies of the brochure are available from Constellation Energy by calling 1-800-220-2159.

The public information brochure is published by Constellation Energy for neighbors of the Nine Mile Point Nuclear Station and James A. FitzPatrick Nuclear Power Plant.

“This important brochure provides information and resources for people who live and work within 10 miles of the nuclear power plants,” said Oswego County Emergency Management Office Director Cathleen Palmitesso. “This information should be easily accessible during a radiological emergency – bookmarked or downloaded as a file onto an electronic device or as a printed copy.”

Constellation Energy has mailed a postcard to residents within the 10-mile Emergency Planning Zone (EPZ) announcing the availability of the brochure. People who may need help during an emergency are urged to complete and return the card.

“The postcard includes a form for people with access and functional needs to identify what assistance they may need during a nuclear power plant emergency,” Emergency Management Coordinator Renee Fox said. “If you know someone who may need special assistance during an evacuation, please return the form on their behalf,” she said. “This information will help us plan ahead of time for transportation and other needs.”

Palmitesso also noted that potassium iodide (KI) tablets for people who live within the 10-mile Emergency Planning Zone are available at the Oswego County Emergency Management Office, 200 N. Second St., Fulton, 315-591-9150, and at the Oswego County Health Department, 70 Bunner St., Oswego, 315-349-3573. She urged people to call and schedule a time to pick-up the tablets.

“If there were a radiological emergency at a nuclear power plant, radioactive materials could be released into the atmosphere,” Palmitesso said. “Potassium iodide is an over-the-counter mineral salt that can help protect the thyroid gland from absorbing radioactive iodine.”

The brochure also includes information on testing of the plants’ siren system used for emergency public notification. Testing in 2023-2024 includes full-sound tests scheduled at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023; Tuesday, June 4, 2024; and Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024. Short audible (“growl”) tests will be held on the first Tuesday of the other months.

If the sirens sound for a radiological emergency, people should turn to an Oswego County Emergency Alert System (EAS) radio or television station for information. A complete list of EAS stations can be found in the public information brochure. Emergency information will also be posted at www.oswegocounty.com.

The brochure also includes:

Maps of bus pick-up points and evacuation routes in the emergency response planning areas within the Emergency Planning Zone

Instructions for people with access and functional needs

Instructions for people in schools, hospitals and nursing homes

Information on Certified Service Animals and pets

Examples of protective actions that people could be asked to take during a radiological emergency

The location of the Reception Center at the New York State Fairgrounds near Syracuse.

For more information on nuclear power plant emergency planning, call the Emergency Management Office at 315-591-9150.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...