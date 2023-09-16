NY Connects Staff Offers Application Assistance and Program Information

OSWEGO COUNTY – The staff of the Oswego County Office for the Aging (OFA) and NY Connects will visit several communities in Oswego County during September to offer program information and assistance with applications to those who are unable to visit the Oswego office.

“In an ongoing effort to reach out and make information and assistance more accessible to the population of Oswego County, our staff is working with community partners to bring office hours to multiple locations,” said OFA Director Sara Sunday. “Lack of transportation is an issue for many people in the county, so this collaboration helps us bring the Office for the Aging/NY Connects staff to you.”

Those who are interested in making an appointment should call the Office for the Aging weekdays at 315-349-3484.

Community office hours will be held at the following location dates and times:

Amboy Town Hall, 822 NYS Rte. 69, Williamstown; fourth Friday of the month, 1 to 3 p.m. (9/29, 10/27 and 11/17)

Parish Town Hall, 2938 E. Main St.; fourth Monday of the month, 10 a.m. to noon. (9/25, 10/23 and 11/27)

Central Square Library, 637 S. Main St.; fourth Tuesday of the month, 10 a.m. to noon. (9/26, 10/24 and 11/28)

Phoenix Library, 34 Elm St.; last Friday of the month, 1 to 3 p.m. (9/29 and 10/27)

Sandy Creek Town Hall, 1922 Harwood Dr.; fourth Wednesday of the month, 10 a.m. to noon. (9/27, 10/25 and 11/22)

Mexico Public Library, 3269 Main St.; fourth Thursday of the month, 10 a.m. to noon. (9/28, 10/26 and 11/23)

Hannibal Public Library, 162 Oswego St.; last Thursday of the month, 1 to 3 p.m. (9/28, 10/26 and 11/30)

Fulton Public Library, 160 S. First St.; last Wednesday of the month, 1 to 3 p.m. (9/27, 10/25 and 11/29)



For more information or to make an appointment, call the Oswego County Office for the Aging/NY Connects weekdays at 315-349-3484.

