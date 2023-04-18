SYRACUSE – The New York State Office of General Services (OGS) today announced an auction of surplus vehicles, highway equipment, and miscellaneous property located in Syracuse will be conducted at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 25.

For a listing of other New York State auctions to be held throughout the State later this year, information on specific items and terms of sale please visit ogs.ny.gov/nysstore, email [email protected], or call (518) 457-6335.

Tuesday, April 25

9:30 a.m.

NYS Fair Grounds

581 State Fair Boulevard, Syracuse, NY

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...