OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Executive Director Diane Cooper-Currier and Fund Development Coordinator Bridget Dolbear presented Pam Caraccioli with the agency’s Donor of the Year award.

Caraccioli was recognized for her exceptional dedication to OCO and furthering its mission through publicly promoting OCO’s services that help lift people out of poverty and providing OCO with an Annual Planned Gift of support.

“Pam is a consistent example of service to our community and commitment to improving the quality of life. I am honored to recognize Pam as our Donor of the Year,” Cooper-Currier said.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...