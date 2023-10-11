OCO Employees Receive Longevity Awards

Fulton, NY – Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) recently presented longevity awards to staff of OCO’s Day Hab and Community Hab program for their loyal service to OCO and its consumers.

The program offers programming for individuals with developmental disabilities as well as a variety of community outings and on-site activities.

Absent from photo are Megan Cleary and Jessie Sheffield (2 years); Dwight Queen and Jennifer Tynan (5 years); and Nora Gibbs and Tammy Wall (10 years).

For more information on OCO’s Day Hab and Community Hab program visit www.org.oco.

