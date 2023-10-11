OCO Employees Receive Longevity Awards

October 10, 2023 Site Administrator
Pictured above from left are OCO Deputy Executive Director Kevin Slimmer; Deborah Giberson (15 years); Roger McLemore (2 years); and Director of the Developmental Disabilities Program Michele Canfield.

Fulton, NY – Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) recently presented longevity awards to staff of OCO’s Day Hab and Community Hab program for their loyal service to OCO and its consumers.

The program offers programming for individuals with developmental disabilities as well as a variety of community outings and on-site activities.

Absent from photo are Megan Cleary and Jessie Sheffield (2 years); Dwight Queen and Jennifer Tynan (5 years); and Nora Gibbs and Tammy Wall (10 years).

For more information on OCO’s Day Hab and Community Hab program visit www.org.oco.

