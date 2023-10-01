October ‘History on Tap’ Highlights Oswego Market House

OSWEGO – Oswego City Historian Mark Slosek leads the next “History on Tap” program on Wednesday, Oct. 4 with a discussion about the history and future of the Oswego Market House. The program begins at 7 p.m. in the Riverview Room at G.S. Steamers Restaurant, located in the Clarion Inn, 70 E. First St., Oswego. Admission is free.

Slosek’s presentation, “The Oswego Market House, Old City Hall: Past, Present, and Future” features an illustrated PowerPoint program that delves into the history of one of the Port City’s most illustrious buildings. Staff members of developer Ed Alberts will join Slosek to discuss proposed re-development plans for the structure.

Construction of Oswego’s Market House began in 1835 and was completed in 1837. It was patterned after the Phillip Hooker-designed Market House that was located on South Pearl Street in Albany, N.Y. It is an example of the federal style of architecture and was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1974.

Most recently, the Market House was home to Old City Hall, a popular destination for food, drink and live music. In September 2022, the building was acquired by Alberts, who put together an extensive plan to renovate and re-develop the building into a restaurant and micro-brewery with upscale apartments on the second and third floors.

Mark Slosek is a retired school administrator and former history teacher whose career in public education spanned 39 years. He received a Bachelor of Arts in history and education from Niagara University, a Master of Arts in history and a Certificate of Advanced Study in school administration from SUNY Oswego. Slosek spent 30 years of his career at the Fulton Junior High School, first as assistant principal and then as principal.

For more information about the “History on Tap” programming, contact Fort Ontario State Historic Site Office Manager Caroline Lamie at 315-343-4711 or [email protected]. Updates and program information will be posted on the Friends of Fort Ontario Facebook page.

The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation oversees more than 250 parks, historic sites, recreational trails, golf courses, boat launches and more – which are all visited by 78 million people every year.

For more information on any of these recreation areas visit www.parks.ny.gov, download the free NYS Parks Explorer mobile app or call 518-474-0456. Visitors can also connect on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...