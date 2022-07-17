OFA Distributes Farmers’ Market Coupon Booklets To Eligible Seniors

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Office for the Aging (OFA) received a supply of farmers’ market coupon booklets and is working on distributing them to eligible seniors around the county in July.

The coupons may only be used to buy locally-grown fresh fruits and vegetables from participating farmers and farmers’ markets. They are not redeemable in supermarkets. The value of each booklet is $25.

OFA staff will distribute the booklets at the following sites:

Saturday, July 16 from 8 a.m. to noon at the Fulton Farmers’ Market in the Canal Landing parking lot near the Dollar General, just off NYS Rte. 481, Fulton.

from 8 a.m. to noon at the Fulton Farmers’ Market in the Canal Landing parking lot near the Dollar General, just off NYS Rte. 481, Fulton. Monday, July 18 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Cayuga Community College, 11 River Glen Dr., Fulton. This is a drive-up event only; walk-ups are strictly prohibited. All participants must remain in their vehicles and staff will approach cars to distribute the necessary paperwork and coupon booklets.

Each older adult in a household is eligible to receive a booklet if they meet the following age and income requirements:

Age 60 and over whose gross income is at or below 185 percent of federal poverty guidelines (which is $2,096 monthly for a one-person household or $2,823 monthly for a two-person household) or

Age 60 and over and currently receiving or eligible to receive public assistance such as Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits or a Section 8 housing subsidy.

Eligible older adults must sign in person or a power of attorney representative with proper paperwork can also sign for the coupon book. A proxy may pick up the coupons if the eligible senior completes the proxy and attestation forms. These forms can be obtained by calling OFA at 315-349-3484.

There are a limited number of coupon booklets available this year; therefore, distribution will be on a first come, first served basis. One coupon booklet is allowed per person for the 2022 season.

Coupon booklets can also be picked up at the following locations on Tuesday, July 19, subject to availability:

9 to 10 a.m.: Pulaski Village Office 4917 Jefferson St.

11 a.m. to noon: Central Square Nutrition Site, Community Church, 833 US Rte. 11.

11 a.m. to noon: Fulton Nutrition Site, Fulton Municipal Bldg., 141 South First St.

11 a.m. to noon: Parish Nutrition Site, New Hope Church, 814 Rider St.

1 to 2 p.m.: United Methodist Church, 73 Bridge St., Cleveland.

2 to 3 p.m.: Sandy Creek Town Hall, 1992 Harwood Dr.

3 to 4 p.m.: Amboy Town Hall, 822 NYS Rte. 69, Williamstown.

On Wednesday, July 20, eligible seniors can pick up the coupon booklets at these locations, again, subject to availability:

11 a.m. to noon: Phoenix Nutrition Site, Congregational Church, 43 Bridge St.

11 a.m. to noon: Mexico Nutrition Site, Lighthouse Church of God, 11 South Jefferson St.

11 a.m. to noon: Hannibal Nutrition Site, Community Library, 162 Oswego St.

Any remaining coupon booklets can also be picked up at the Oswego County Office for the Aging, 70 Bunner St., Oswego between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. daily until they all have been distributed.

If you have any questions regarding the coupon booklets, please call the Office for the Aging at 315-349-3484, Monday through Friday, between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

