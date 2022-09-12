OSWEGO COUNTY – The staff of the Oswego County Office for the Aging/NY Connects (OFA) continues to visit communities around Oswego County to offer program information and application assistance to those who are unable to visit the Oswego office.

Residents are asked to call OFA at 315-349-3484 to reserve a time to speak with a representative.

“Lack of transportation is an issue for many in Oswego County,” said OFA Director Sara Sunday. “In an ongoing effort to make information and assistance more accessible to our seniors, we are working with community partners to provide office hours in multiple locations around the county and bring the OFA/NY Connects staff to these residents.”

Community office hours will be held at the following locations, dates and times:

Parish Town Hall – Fourth Monday of the month from 10 a.m. to noon.

(9/26, 10/24, 11/28)

Central Square Library – Fourth Tuesday of the month from 10 a.m. to noon.

(9/27, 10/25, 11/22)

Phoenix Library – Fourth Tuesday of the month from 1 to 3 p.m.

(9/27, 10/25, 11/22)

Sandy Creek Town Hall – Fourth Wednesday of the month from 10 a.m. to noon.

(9/28, 10/26, 11/23)

Mexico Library – Fourth Thursday of the month from 10 a.m. to noon.

(9/22, 10/27, no November hours due to Thanksgiving)

Hannibal Library – Fourth Thursday of the month from 1 to 3 p.m.

(9/22, 10/27, no November hours due to Thanksgiving)

Fulton Library – Fourth Friday of the month from 1 to 3 p.m.

(9/23, 10/28, no November hours due to Thanksgiving)

For additional information, call the Oswego County Office for the Aging/NY Connects, weekdays, at 315-349-3484.

