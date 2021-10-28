OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Office for the Aging has once again organized a ‘Santa for Seniors’ program for older adults who may feel isolated during the holiday season.

Older adults who have limited resources may be nominated by community members to participate in the program.

“With the holiday season fast approaching, many of us look forward to the time spent with family and friends. With continued high COVID-19 positivity rates, many elderly members of our community may spend the holidays alone with limited personal interaction,” said Sara Sunday, director of the Oswego County Office for the Aging. “The Office for the Aging would like to make the holiday season a little brighter for those older adults in our community who may lack the support of family or have limited financial resources.”

People who would like to nominate an older adult to receive gifts are asked to submit a nomination form to the Office for the Aging, and include information about the individual’s interests and hobbies, personality traits, clothing sizes, and suggested or needed gift items.

Nomination forms are posted on the Office for the Aging website at oswegocounty.com/ofa and are also available by contacting the Office for the Aging weekdays at 315-349-3484. Nomination forms should be returned to the Office for the Aging by Friday, Nov. 12.

Families and organizations who would like to “adopt” or provide gifts for a senior recipient may arrange to do so through the Office for the Aging. Delivery of gift items should be provided to the Office for the Aging by Friday, Dec. 10. Donors are asked not to donate gift cards, plants, or perishable items.

Sunday said the program is voluntary and there is no guarantee that each older adult who is nominated will receive a gift.

“If you know of an older adult who could benefit from the ‘Santa for Seniors’ program, please contact our agency,” she said. “We appreciate the support of our community in helping us reach those who may be feeling isolated during the holiday season.”

For more information, email [email protected] or [email protected], or call 315-349-3570 or 315-349-3485.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related