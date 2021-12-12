OSWEGO COUNTY – As the nation’s baby boomers become eligible for Medicare, and as those already on Medicare review their coverage, they face a bewildering assortment of options for their health care.

The Oswego County Office for the Aging continues to provide virtual “Medicare 101” sessions to help soon-to-be Medicare beneficiaries understand the nuts and bolts of the Medicare health care program.

Sessions are held the fourth Thursday of each month at 10 a.m. The next sessions will be Dec. 23, Jan. 27 and Feb. 24. The program lasts about 1-½ hours.

“This program is designed to give seniors an overview of what to expect with Medicare coverage,” said Sara Sunday, director of the Oswego County Office for the Aging.

For more information or to reserve a space, call the Oswego County Office for the Aging at 315-349-3225.

