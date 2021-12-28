One Dead, Two Injured In Three-Vehicle Crash In Volney

VOLNEY, NY – State Police in Fulton is investigating a fatal three-vehicle crash that occurred on County Route 6 just south of Weller Road in the town of Volney, New York.
According to police, on December 27, 2021, at 4:04 p.m., a 2014 Dodge pickup truck, operated by Matthew C. Pelton, age 24, from Phoenix, New York, was towing an enclosed trailer was traveling northbound on County Route 6 when he lost control, jackknifed, and entered the southbound lane and struck a 2012 Kia Forte, operated by Robyn M. Sweeney, age 63 from Fulton, New York.
Sweeney’s vehicle was then facing northbound in the southbound lane when it was struck head-on by a 2016 Mazda SUV, operated by Jennifer L. Loveless, age 36, from North Syracuse, New York, causing the KIA to exit the roadway and come to rest in a hedgerow.
Robyn Sweeney was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Pelton was transported to Upstate University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Jennifer Loveless was transported to Crouse Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
A 41-year-old male passenger in the Mazda was not injured in the crash.
The crash is still under investigation.
So was it Booze Drugs or Stupidity? Another Young Punk that thinks He knows how to Drive.
Ever heard of an accident and bad weather? Another ignorant p**** that thinks he knows what he’s talking about when he wasn’t there.