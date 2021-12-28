One Dead, Two Injured In Three-Vehicle Crash In Volney

VOLNEY, NY – State Police in Fulton is investigating a fatal three-vehicle crash that occurred on County Route 6 just south of Weller Road in the town of Volney, New York.

According to police, on December 27, 2021, at 4:04 p.m., a 2014 Dodge pickup truck, operated by Matthew C. Pelton, age 24, from Phoenix, New York, was towing an enclosed trailer was traveling northbound on County Route 6 when he lost control, jackknifed, and entered the southbound lane and struck a 2012 Kia Forte, operated by Robyn M. Sweeney, age 63 from Fulton, New York.

Sweeney’s vehicle was then facing northbound in the southbound lane when it was struck head-on by a 2016 Mazda SUV, operated by Jennifer L. Loveless, age 36, from North Syracuse, New York, causing the KIA to exit the roadway and come to rest in a hedgerow.

Robyn Sweeney was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Pelton was transported to Upstate University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Jennifer Loveless was transported to Crouse Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A 41-year-old male passenger in the Mazda was not injured in the crash.

The crash is still under investigation.

