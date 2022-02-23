SCRIBA, NY – On Monday, February 21, 2022, at around 11:23 p.m., members of the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a structure fire at 24 Birch Lane in the Town of Scriba.

Preliminary investigation revealed that one person was inside the home at the time of the fire and that person did not survive the fire. At this time the victim has yet to be positively identified.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office were assisted on-scene by, Oswego County Fire Coordinator’s Office, Oswego County Fire Investigations Team, Oswego City Police Department, Oswego Fire Department, Novelis Fire Department, Menter Ambulance and the following local Volunteer Fire Departments: Scriba, Minetto, and Mexico.

