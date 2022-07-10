OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Human Resources Office announced an application fee waiver for the patrol/police officer exam scheduled for September 2022.

This one-time waiver eliminates the regular $15 fee to encourage applicants.

Exam applications will be accepted until 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10. This includes those submitted in-person and through inter-office mail, the online portal, email and fax. Applications received through the U.S. mail must be postmarked by Aug. 10.

The patrol/police officer exam is open to the public and candidates’ test results are compiled on an open/competitive list. This will be used to fill potential vacancies for patrol officers in the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office and police officers with any of the villages in Oswego County.

Applicants must be legal residents of Oswego County or the surrounding counties of Onondaga, Madison, Jefferson, Cayuga, Oneida or Lewis to take the exam. However, at the time of appointment, candidates must be legal residents of Oswego County for a patrol officer position and preference is given to legal residents for a police officer position.

The written exam evaluates candidates’ knowledge, skills and abilities in a variety of subjects, including situational judgment, reading comprehension and information organization. An entry-level law enforcement series test guide is available online at http://www.oswegocounty.com/studyguides.

Patrol/police officer positions also have requirements based on age, education, citizenship and training, among other qualifications. Candidates will also be subject to background checks, physical and psychological evaluations.

For more information about the scope of the examination or the requirements for these positions, call the Oswego County Human Resources Department at 315-349-8209 or go online at www.oswegocounty.com/humanresources.

