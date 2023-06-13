Ontario Chapter DAR Members Place Wreaths At Pulaski Veterans’ Monuments

June 13, 2023 Contributor
Pictured at the South Park, left to right, are DAR members Marion Jensen, Shirley Jensen Hanley, Chapter Regent Lorraine Gregory, Chapter Registrar Tasha Molnar, NY DAR District 5 Director Mary Cardinale, Patricia Hermanowski-Tousant, and Honorary Regent Betty Ransom. Photo provided by the Ontario Chapter DAR.

PULASKI, NY  – Members of the Ontario Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) traditionally honor area veterans by placing Memorial Day wreaths at the North and South Parks in the Village of Pulaski.

The DAR is a women’s service organization dedicated to promoting historic preservation, education, patriotism and honoring patriots of the Revolutionary War. Members share a common bond of having an ancestor who served in the American Revolution.

For information on joining the Ontario DAR chapter, contact Registrar Tasha Molnar at [email protected].

