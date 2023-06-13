Ontario Chapter DAR Members Place Wreaths At Pulaski Veterans’ Monuments

PULASKI, NY – Members of the Ontario Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) traditionally honor area veterans by placing Memorial Day wreaths at the North and South Parks in the Village of Pulaski.

The DAR is a women’s service organization dedicated to promoting historic preservation, education, patriotism and honoring patriots of the Revolutionary War. Members share a common bond of having an ancestor who served in the American Revolution.

For information on joining the Ontario DAR chapter, contact Registrar Tasha Molnar at [email protected].

