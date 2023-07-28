Operation Oswego County Presents Award To Brenden Backus, Stephen Dates And Kevin Dates

OSWEGO COUNTY – At its annual meeting in June, Operation Oswego County (OOC) presented its 2023 Dee Heckethorn Entrepreneur Award to Brenden Backus, Stephen Dates and Kevin Dates in recognition and appreciation of exceptional entrepreneurial spirit, creativity and dedication to opening the first distillery in Oswego County since prohibition.

Also for establishing Lock 1 Distilling Company, a NYS Farm Distillery, in Phoenix, NY in 2017; for continuously adding new products made with locally sourced ingredients and promoting other local businesses; for receiving 16 awards at several spirits competitions since 2017; and for enhancing the tourism industry in the Village of Phoenix at the gateway to Oswego County.

