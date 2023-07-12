Operation Oswego County Presents Award To Felix Schoeller

July 12, 2023 Contributor
Pictured are, from left, Austin Wheelock, OOC Executive Director, Matthew Serrao, Production Manager-Coating at Felix Schoeller, Debra Kingsley, Human Resources Manager at Felix Schoeller, Jen Weeks, Supply Chain Manager at Felix Schoeller, Tom Yager, Production Manager-Converting at Felix Schoeller, and Ellen Holst, OOC Board President. Photo from OOC.

OSWEGO COUNTY — At its annual meeting in June, Operation Oswego County (OOC) presented its Business Excellence Award for 2023 to Felix Schoeller in recognition and appreciation for demonstrating outstanding leadership and commitment in operating and expanding Felix Schoeller in Oswego County.

Also for showing resiliency, adaptation and growth in a changing market for specialty paper products; for developing a new line of silicone coated paper and committing to a major capital investment and job creation project; and for its 60 years of manufacturing excellence in the Town of Richland in Oswego County, NY.

 

Print this entry