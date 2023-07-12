Operation Oswego County Presents Award To Felix Schoeller

OSWEGO COUNTY — At its annual meeting in June, Operation Oswego County (OOC) presented its Business Excellence Award for 2023 to Felix Schoeller in recognition and appreciation for demonstrating outstanding leadership and commitment in operating and expanding Felix Schoeller in Oswego County.

Also for showing resiliency, adaptation and growth in a changing market for specialty paper products; for developing a new line of silicone coated paper and committing to a major capital investment and job creation project; and for its 60 years of manufacturing excellence in the Town of Richland in Oswego County, NY.

