Operation Oswego County Presents Award To SUNY Oswego

OSWEGO COUNTY, NY – At its annual meeting in June, Operation Oswego County (OOC) presented its Ally Award for 2023 to SUNY Oswego in recognition and appreciation of the vision, commitment and leadership exhibited by SUNY Oswego for the benefit of the student body and the Oswego County community, and for overseeing the workforce development board of Oswego County for 27 years.

Also for spearheading the Micron Strategy Steering Committee; for creating new workforce training programs to meet the needs of industry; for collaborating with Operation Oswego County, Inc. and the County of Oswego on marketing and promotion initiatives; and for being a vital and essential partner in economic development and education in Oswego County, NY.

