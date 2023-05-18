OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Chairman James Weatherup issued an Executive Order State of Emergency related to the ongoing migrant crises happening at the border of Mexico and the U.S.

The influx of thousands of people seeking asylum in the U.S. has forced the Texas Governor to send thousands of migrants to other states, including New York City, to ease the burden on their own cities and state.

New York City, which has declared itself a Sanctuary City, has now become overburden with the overwhelming influx of migrants. The city is now reaching out for help from other counties within the state; asking them to take in migrants and ease the strain NYC is now experiencing.

County Officials are now finding themselves in situations where migrants are beginning to show up in their counties.

Often times, this is done without permission or knowledge of county offiicals, who must decide if their communities have the resources available to handle such a request.

Weatherup issued the State of Emergency to protect the resources available within Oswego county; acting on behalf of the people in that the county cannot sustain the immediate and ongoing resources needed to properly care for the influx of immigrants and county residents together.

The State of Emergency became effective May 15, the order concurrent for 30 days unless amended or rescinded by the Legislature. To view the Executive Order, please click the following: Emergency Declaration May 15 2023.

On Thursday, May 18, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon also signed a State of Emergency proclamation for the entire Onondaga County limits.

