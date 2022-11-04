OSWEGO COUNTY – On October 27, 2022, the Oswego County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigation Division was made aware of a complaint against a corrections officer.

During the investigation, it was determined that Oswego County Corrections Officer Brandon S. Stone, 37 years of age, and a resident of the Town of New Haven, had an inappropriate relationship with a female inmate while she was in custody.

As a result, Stone was charged yesterday afternoon, Thursday, November 3, with two counts of Criminal Sexual Act in the third degree, a class E felony. Stone’s employment was suspended pending termination on November 1.

Stone was arraigned in Oswego County CAP Court yesterday evening and released.

This incident is still under investigation.

