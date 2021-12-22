OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department increased COVID-19 reporting this week due to the recent surge in positive cases. Today’s report reflects the new cases reported yesterday, December 21.

Full weekly reports will continue to be issued on Mondays, while reports on testing, new cases and positivity rates will now be issued Tuesdays through Fridays going forward. There will be no report issued this Friday, Dec. 24 due to the Christmas holiday.

This report reflects data collected on Tuesday, December 21:

Number of people tested: 889

Number of new positive cases: 116

Positivity percentage: 12.9%

Residents are urged to take action now to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

Get vaccinated if you are able.

Wear a face mask inside public spaces you visit or patronize, where you work, or in crowded outdoor settings, regardless of your vaccination status.

Stay home if you are sick and keep your children home if they are sick.

Social distance when possible.

Wash your hands often.

Follow COVID-19 prevention measures local businesses and workplaces may have in place.

For more information, go to the Oswego County Health Department’s COVID-19 page at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19 or call its COVID-19 Hotline at 315-349-3330. Hotline hours will be limited through the Christmas and New Year’s Day holidays. It will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays only. It will be closed on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 24 and 25 and Friday and Saturday, Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.

For information about emotional supports, visit the Oswego County Department of Social Services Division of Mental Hygiene at www.oswegocounty.com/mentalhygiene.

Effective December 13, New York State requires that masks must be worn in all indoor public places unless businesses or venues implement a full-course vaccination requirement. Oswego County government requires that masks be worn inside all county government facilities.

Under New York State Public Health Law, the Oswego County Health Department is the local public health authority regarding the COVID-19 pandemic response within the County of Oswego. The Oswego County Health Department works closely with New York State Department of Health regarding COVID-19 monitoring, response, and reporting.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related