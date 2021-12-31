Oswego County Distributing More Than 50,000 KN95 Masks

OSWEGO COUNTY — The Oswego County Emergency Management Office (EMO) is distributing more than 50,000 KN95 face masks in collaboration with municipalities, school districts and community organizations.

Oswego County received 51,599 KN95 face masks from New York state and the masks are available to municipalities and other community partners, who will then distribute the face masks to residents and employees. KN95 face masks cover the wearers’ nose and mouth and provide protection from COVID-19 and other illnesses.

Priority has been given to the county’s most vulnerable populations and the employees and agencies serving high-risk populations. One thousand face masks have been allotted to each of the county’s school districts. Face masks have also been allocated to each of the county’s 33 municipalities based on population.

“EMO is distributing face masks to high-risk and vulnerable populations and making masks available to Oswego County residents through local municipalities,” said EMO Director Cathleen Palmitesso. “We’re working diligently to distribute the masks in a timely fashion to residents in need.”

EMO reached out to legislators, municipalities and city fire departments in recent days to inform them that their allotted distributions are available to be picked up at county facilities. Distribution locations and times will ultimately be determined by the municipalities and other community agencies receiving masks. Face masks will also be provided to skilled nursing facilities and school districts in Oswego County.

Residents seeking KN95 masks should reach out to their city, town or village for distribution information.

The county is also expecting a shipment of at-home COVID-19 tests from the state in the near future, and plans will be developed for the distribution of those tests based on priority and availability. As soon as tests are available the county will announce distribution plans to the public.

For more information on Oswego County’s COVID-19 response, go to oswegocounty.com. For health-related questions, go to the Oswego County Health Department’s COVID-19 page at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19 or call its COVID-19 Hotline at 315-349-3330. Hotline hours and staffing will be limited due to the New Year holiday. Please note that you may need to leave a message and a staff person will return your call.

Under New York State Public Health Law, the Oswego County Health Department is the local public health authority regarding the COVID-19 pandemic response within the County of Oswego. The Oswego County Health Department works closely with New York State Department of Health regarding COVID-19 monitoring, response, and reporting.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...