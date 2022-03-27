OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Fire Coordinator Shane Laws reminds county residents that the annual New York State ban on all open burning is in effect now and will continue through Saturday, May 14.

“With spring around the corner, we are at an increased risk of brush fires due to the lack of green vegetation, the abundance of available fuels such as dry grass and leaves, warmer temperatures and wind,” Laws said.

After May 14, open burning remains prohibited according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC), with the following exceptions:

Campfires less than three feet in height and four feet in length, width or diameter.

Small cooking fires.

Ceremonial celebratory bonfires.

Disposal of flags or religious items in a small-sized fire, unless it is otherwise prohibited by law or regulation.

Only charcoal or clean, dry, untreated or unpainted wood can be burned. Fires cannot be left unattended and must be fully extinguished.

In towns with populations of less than 20,000, burning of limbs and branches with attached leaves is allowed between May 14 and March 15. The limbs must be less than six inches in diameter and eight feet in length (also referred to as brush).

Individual municipalities may pass ordinances that are stricter than the State’s open fires regulations, so people should check with their municipality.

Fire Coordinator Laws also reminds residents that the burning of loose leaves or leaf piles is prohibited year-round according to NYSDEC. (https://www.dec.ny.gov/public/46613.html)

Violators of New York State open burning regulations are subject to both criminal and civil enforcement actions, with a minimum fine of $500 for a first offense.

Additional information can be obtained on the NYSDEC website located at https://www.dec.ny.gov/chemical/32060.html. To report open burning and other environmental law violations, call 1-833-NYS-RANGERS (1-833-697-7264).

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...