OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Legislature has postponed its Health Committee meeting scheduled for 11 a.m. today, Jan. 31 as it does not have a quorum. Meetings require a minimum number of members (a quorum) to be present to validate meeting business.

The meeting is re-scheduled for 1:15 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9, before the full meeting of the Legislature.

