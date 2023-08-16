Oswego County Health Department Reports xWest Nile Virus (WNV) Found

OSWEGO COUNTY – New York State Department of Health informed the Oswego County Health Department today that West Nile Virus (WNV) was detected in two mosquito pools (samples). One was collected from the town of Hastings and the other from the town of West Monroe.

“We are working closely with state Department of Health to monitor mosquito activity around the county and will take actions as deemed appropriate based on consultations with state and regional partners,” said Oswego County Public Health Director Vera Dunsmoor.

Oswego County’s mosquito surveillance program began in the late spring and will continue into the fall.

“Mosquito samples are routinely collected from a number of sites around the county and tested at the State’s lab,” said Katelyn Parkhurst, director of Environmental Health for the Oswego County Health Department. “These two pools are the first that have tested positive for WNV in the county this year.”

Dunsmoor reminds people in Oswego County to use insect repellents when participating in outdoor activities and take measures to reduce mosquito breeding sites around the home.

“People should also limit outdoor activities between dusk and dawn, when mosquitoes are most active,” she said. “I know we don’t want to think about wearing long sleeves, pants, socks and shoes in this summer weather; however, wearing protective clothing will help protect you from mosquito bites.”

Insect repellents that contain DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus are effective. Repellents which contain permethrin are meant for clothing and gear and should not be applied directly to the skin. Read the product label for repellents and follow package instructions.

“Eliminating standing water and reducing mosquito breeding areas in and around homes and properties are vital to guard against mosquitoes,” said Oswego County Associate Public Health Sanitarian Chris Williams. “Clean out clogged gutters to be sure they drain properly, keep rain barrels covered with a screen and use mosquito dunks in ponds to prevent mosquitoes from breeding in these areas.”

The health department and the Oswego County Soil and Water Conservation District (OCSWCD) have partnered to distribute free mosquito dunk kits to be used in certain circumstances. Each kit contains a larvicide and must be used according to the directions included.

Homeowners can pick up a kit at the front desk at the Oswego County Health Department, entrance B, 70 Bunner St., Oswego; at the OCSWCD’s front door, 3105 NYS Rte. 3, Fulton; or at their local municipal facility. For more information about the mosquito dunk kits, call 315-592-9663 or go to www.oswegosoilandwater.com.

Other tips to reduce mosquito habitat around the home include:

– Repairing or replacing window and door screens to keep mosquitoes outside and reduce or eliminate all standing water.

– Disposing of old tires as they are a significant mosquito breeding site. Used tires are accepted at Oswego County transfer stations for a charge. Contact the Oswego County Solid Waste Department at 315-591-9200 for details.

– Emptying or disposing of pails, cans, flowerpots, or similar water-holding containers.

– Drilling holes in the bottoms of recycling containers that are kept outdoors.

– Turning over wheelbarrows and wading pools when not in use.

– Cleaning and chlorinating swimming pools, outdoor saunas and hot tubs and drain pool covers.

– Changing the water in birdbaths and horse troughs twice a week.

– Removing leaf debris from yards and gardens and cleaning vegetation and debris from the edge of ponds.

– Using landscaping to eliminate standing water that collects on your property.

For more information about protecting your family against mosquitoes, call the Oswego County Health Department at 315-349-3547 or visit the New York State Department of Health website at http://www.health.ny.gov/publications/2731/.

