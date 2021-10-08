Oswego County Holds Annual Auction Of Tax Properties Online Until October 21

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County is selling approximately 90 parcels of tax delinquent properties at its annual tax property auction.

The online auction is conducted by Collar City Auctions at https://www.collarcityauctionsonline.com/servlet/List.do?auctionId=712.

Bidder registration is required and must be completed online by 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20. Late applications will not be accepted. The auction will end Thursday, October 21 beginning at 10 a.m.

Tax foreclosed properties include waterfront, camps, single family homes, multi-family homes, vacant land and commercial properties.

A complete list and instructions are posted on the Collar City Auction website at https://www.collarcityauctionsonline.com/servlet/List.do?auctionId=712 and on the Oswego County website at https://tax-sale-oswegogis.hub.arcgis.com/.

