OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department continues to hold COVID-19 vaccination clinics across the county, including upcoming clinics in Oswego and Fulton that offer pediatric doses for children aged 5 to 11 years.

On Tuesdays, Feb. 15 and 22, pediatric clinics will be held at the Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, 70 Bunner St., Oswego, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. for children ages 5 to 11 to receive first or second doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Appointments are required.

On Wednesdays, Feb. 16 and 23, additional clinics are scheduled here from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. The Feb. 16 clinic offers first, second and booster doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to anyone aged 12 and older, and the Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine and its booster dose to anyone aged 18 and older. The Feb. 23 clinic offers first, second and booster doses of the Moderna vaccine to anyone aged 18 and older.

On Saturday, Feb. 19 a clinic is scheduled at the Oswego Elks Lodge, 132 W. Fifth St., from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pediatric first and second doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be offered to children ages 5 to 11, along with first, second and booster doses for anyone aged 12 and older.

On Thursday, Feb. 24, a clinic is planned at the Fulton Polish Home, 153 W. First St., from 3:30 to 6 p.m. First and second doses of the pediatric Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be administered for children ages 5 to 11. Individuals aged 12 and older can receive a first, second or booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Walk-ins are welcome at most clinics, but appointments and online pre-registration are appreciated to help reduce wait times. For details and a full list of upcoming clinics, go to https://health.oswegocounty.com/information/2019_novel_coronavirus/covid-19_vaccine.php.

The Oswego County Office for the Aging can help people aged 60 and older who need help navigating the internet to make appointments. Call 315-349-3484.

Face masks are required at all health care settings regulated by the state Department of Health, including the County’s vaccination clinics.

At-home test kits will be distributed to individuals who are vaccinated at upcoming clinics. Test kits will be distributed while supplies last.

Free transportation is provided to residents to go to COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites through a partnership between Oswego County and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Rides are available between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call 315-598-1514 to schedule a ride in advance.

For more information, go to the Oswego County Health Department’s COVID-19 page at https://health.oswegocounty.com/information/2019_novel_coronavirus/index.php or call the COVID-19 Hotline at 315-349-3330. Please note that you may need to leave a message for a staff person to return your call.

Residents should contact their medical providers directly for personal medical advice related to COVID-19 vaccinations, booster shots or treatments.

Under New York State Public Health Law, the Oswego County Health Department is the local public health authority regarding the COVID-19 pandemic response within the County of Oswego. The Oswego County Health Department works closely with New York State Department of Health regarding COVID-19 monitoring, response, and reporting.

