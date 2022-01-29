OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department will hold several COVID-19 vaccination clinics next week in Oswego and Fulton.

The Fulton clinic will be held at G. Ray Bodley High School, 6 William Gillard Drive from 3:30 to 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 31. Health department staff will administer first and second doses of the pediatric Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children aged 5 to 11, as well as first, second and booster doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for anyone aged 12 and older.

Clinics will be held at the Oswego County Health Department’s Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, 70 Bunner St., Oswego on Tuesday, Feb. 1 and Wednesday Feb. 2.

The Feb. 1 clinic is for children aged 5 to 11. Health Department staff will administer first and second doses of the pediatric Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Please note appointments are required for this clinic.

The Feb. 2 clinic is for individuals aged 18 and older. Health Department staff will administer first, second and booster doses of the Moderna vaccine from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Health department staff will also hold a clinic Thursday, Feb. 3 at Oswego High School, 2 Buccaneer Blvd. Staff will administer first and second doses of the pediatric Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children aged 5 to 11, in addition to first, second and booster doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for anyone aged 12 and older.

Walk-ins are welcome at the Jan. 31 and Feb. 2 clinics, although appointments and online pre-registration are appreciated to help reduce wait times and maintain efficiency. Go to https://health.oswegocounty.com/ and click on For Local Information on COVID-19. Then click on the Vaccines and Boosters tab and scroll down to click on the date and dose you’re looking for to sign up.

The Oswego County Office for the Aging can help people aged 60 and older who need help navigating the internet to make appointments. Call 315-349-3484.

Free transportation is provided to residents to go to COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites through a partnership between Oswego County and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Rides are available between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call 315-598-1514 to schedule a ride in advance.

For more information, go to the Oswego County Health Department’s COVID-19 page at https://health.oswegocounty.com/information/2019_novel_coronavirus/index.php or call the COVID-19 Hotline at 315-349-3330. Please note that you may need to leave a message and a staff person will return your call.

Residents should contact their medical providers directly for personal medical advice related to COVID-19 vaccinations, booster shots or treatments.

Under New York State Public Health Law, the Oswego County Health Department is the local public health authority regarding the COVID-19 pandemic response within the County of Oswego. The Oswego County Health Department works closely with New York State Department of Health regarding COVID-19 monitoring, response, and reporting.

