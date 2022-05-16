Oswego County Holds Paper Shredding Event May 28

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Solid Waste Department will sponsor a free paper shredding event from 8 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 28, at the Pulaski Transfer Station, located at 100 County Route 2A.

County residents may bring up to five bankers’ boxes each full of documents to be shredded. Please make sure there are no folders, paperclips, staples or binder clips mixed in with the papers.

This event is not open to small businesses. For more information on Oswego County solid waste programs, go to www.oswegocounty.com/solidwaste.

