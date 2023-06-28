Oswego County Hosts Public Hearing Concerning Title VI Plan

OSWEGO COUNTY – A public hearing will be held on the proposed amended Oswego County Title VI Plan on Thursday, July 13 at 2 p.m. for all interested members of the public who wish to provide comments.

The public hearing will take place immediately prior to the regular monthly in-person meeting of the Oswego County Legislature scheduled for 2 p.m. at the County Office Building, 46 E. Bridge St., 4th floor, Oswego, NY.

Oswego County and Oswego County Public Transit remain committed to ensuring that no person is excluded from participation in or denied the benefits of its transit services on the basis of race, color or national origin, as protected by the U.S. Constitution, federal statutes and the regulations contained in Title VI 49 CFR Part 21. These regulations are set forth in Federal Transit Administration (FTA) Circular 4702.1.B. This plan was developed to guide the county in its administration and management of Title VI-related activities.

Title 49 Part 21 of the Code of Federal Regulations, Non-discrimination in Federally-assisted Programs of the Department of Transportation – Effectuation of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, requires recipients of federal transit funds to adopt a Title VI Plan that complies with the regulatory mandates promulgated by the FTA not less than once every three years.

All questions or comments can be sent to the Title VI Coordinator Tim Stahl at 315-349-8220 or [email protected].

