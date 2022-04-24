Oswego County Household Hazardous Waste Facility Opens May 4

OSWEGO COUNTY – Have you ever wondered what to do with your child’s old chemistry set or that pail of expired pool chemicals?

Oswego County residents will soon be able to safely dispose of unwanted chemicals, pesticides and other household hazardous waste products when the County’s Household Hazardous Waste Facility re-opens for the season on Wednesday, May 4.

Located at the Bristol Hill Landfill, 3125 State Route 3, Volney the facility will be open Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 to 11 a.m. May through September.

The program is managed by the Oswego County Department of Solid Waste and is free to Oswego County residents. The household hazardous waste disposal program is sponsored by the Oswego County Legislature and the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation.

“Many residents have household hazardous wastes sitting in their homes or garages,” Oswego County Solid Waste Department Acting Director Carl Schmidof said. “This simply means that the materials can be flammable, toxic, corrosive or reactive, such as a can of oil-based paint, a jug of antifreeze or fluorescent light bulbs.

“It’s important for people to handle and dispose of these items properly to avoid injury to themselves, their children or pets, and the environment,” he added. “So, we encourage residents to take advantage of this facility when preparing to dispose of these items. There is no charge for the service.”

Customers should pull their vehicle up to the side of the building, which is located between the transfer station and solid waste offices. Drivers should remain in their vehicles and wait for materials to be unloaded by solid waste department staff. For safety reasons, please do not bring children or pets to the collection site.

The following items are accepted at the collection facility:

adhesives, aerosols, antifreeze, auto batteries, light ballasts (non PCB), brake fluid, cements, degreasers, disinfectants, dry gas, flea products, fluorescent bulbs, gasoline, hobby chemicals, household cleaners, insect repellants, lacquers, lighter fluids, lubricants, mercury containing devices, oil-based paints (no latex paints will be accepted), paint removers and thinners, pesticides, pool chemicals, rat poisons, rug and upholstery cleaners, solvents, turpentine, varnish, weed killers, and wood stains.

Materials should be in their original containers with the labels on and placed in sturdy cardboard boxes in the back of the vehicle. Leaking containers should be wrapped in newspaper and placed in a clear plastic bag.

Schmidt also announced a new change coming to the Household Hazardous Waste Facility. “In the past, cans of dried latex paint could only be disposed of in the trash,” Schmidt said. “However, New York State is planning to roll out a Post-Consumer Paint Collection Program which will allow us to begin accepting latex and water-based paints at the facility. We are currently working with the state and a vendor finalize the details and will have more information once we are ready to launch the program.”

Used motor oil, household batteries, cell phones, computers, electronic equipment, and appliances containing CFC refrigerant are still accepted year-round at the transfer stations.

There is no charge for county residents to recycle electronic equipment such as computer monitors, microwave ovens, fax machines and televisions. There is a $15 fee to recycle appliances that contain CFC refrigerant.

Oswego County businesses that generate small quantities of hazardous waste and meet the regulatory requirements may be able to use the facility also. Business owners should contact the Solid Waste Office to find out if they qualify and to obtain a cost estimate for disposal of materials.

For more information, call the Oswego County Solid Waste Office weekdays at 315-591-9200, or visit the Oswego County Department of Solid Waste Web site at: www.oswegocounty.com/solidwaste.

