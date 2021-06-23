OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Board of Elections has reported the following unofficial results of early voting and Election Day votes for the Republican/Conservative Primary election.

These results are subject to change when all the absentee ballots are counted.

County Court Judge for OSWEGO (Rep) (Vote for 1)

OSWEGO: reported: 110 of 110 100.00%

Ballots: 6,714

Armen J. Nazarian (REP) 3,980 60.34%

Gregory Oakes (REP) 2,609 39.55%

Write-in 7 0.11%

Total 6,596 100.00%

County Court Judge for OSWEGO (Con) (Vote for 1)

OSWEGO: reported: 110 of 110 100.00%

Ballots: 233

Armen J. Nazarian (CON) 167 73.57%

Gregory Oakes (CON) 60 26.43%

Write-in 0 0.00%

Total 227 100.00%

County Legislator for Legislative District 2 (Rep), OSWEGO (Vote for 1)

Legislative District 2: reported: 5 of 5 100.00%

Ballots: 483

Herbert G. Yerdon (REP) 282 59.62%

Carl E. Anson, Jr. (REP) 191 40.38%

Write-in 0 0.00%

Total 473 100.00%

County Legislator for Legislative District 7 (Rep), OSWEGO (Vote for 1)

Legislative District 7: reported: 4 of 4 100.00%

Ballots: 422

Frank C. Bombardo (REP) 216 52.30%

Amanda Magro (REP) 197 47.70%

Write-in 0 0.00%

Total 413 100.00%

Fulton City Councilor for Fulton Ward 4 (Rep), Fulton City (Vote for 1)

Fulton Ward 4: reported: 3 of 3 100.00%

Ballots: 101

James R. Myers (REP) 40 41.24%

Ethan Parkhurst (REP) 56 57.73%

Write-in 1 1.03%

Total 97 100.00%

Albion Councilman for Albion (Rep), OSWEGO (Vote for 2)

Albion: reported: 2 of 2 100.00%

Ballots: 185

Michael J. Ford (REP) 77 23.62%

Corey W. Holcomb (REP) 89 27.30%

Richard D. Corlis, Sr. (REP) 65 19.94%

Steve Steinfeld (REP) 95 29.14%

Write-in 0 0.00%

Total 326 100.00%

Albion Superintendent of Highways for Albion (Rep), OSWEGO (Vote for 1)

Albion: reported: 2 of 2 100.00%

Ballots: 185

Ted W. Bennett (REP) 104 60.12%

Mark A. Hier (REP) 69 39.88%

Write-in 0 0.00%

Total 173 100.00%

Constantia Town Councilman for Constantia (Rep), OSWEGO (Vote for 2)

Constantia: reported: 4 of 4 100.00%

Ballots: 265

Michael A. Donegan, II (REP) 62 13.96%

Thomas J. Moran (REP) 140 31.53%

Ronald A. Chapman, Jr. (REP) 223 50.23%

Write-in 19 4.28%

Total 444 100.00%

Granby Town Justice for Granby (Rep), OSWEGO (Vote for 1)

Granby: reported: 5 of 5 100.00%

Ballots: 330

Tracy Doyle (REP) 199 63.78%

Lori Lee Blackburn (REP) 112 35.90%

Write-in 1 0.32%

Total 312 100.00%

Granby Town Justice for Granby (Con), OSWEGO (Vote for 1)

Granby: reported: 5 of 5 100.00%

Ballots: 10

Tracy Doyle (CON) 4 40.00%

Lori Lee Blackburn (CON) 6 60.00%

Write-in 0 0.00%

Total 10 100.00%

Hannibal Town Justice for Hannibal (Rep), OSWEGO (Vote for 2)

Hannibal: reported: 4 of 4 100.00%

Ballots: 312

Eugene Hafner (REP) 196 35.83%

Jack S. Beckwith, Jr. (REP) 234 42.78%

Elizabeth A. Ritchie (REP) 116 21.21%

Write-in 1 0.18%

Total 547 100.00%

Hannibal Town Justice for Hannibal (Con), OSWEGO (Vote for 2)

Hannibal: reported: 4 of 4 100.00%

Ballots: 36

Eugene Hafner (CON) 14 25.00%

Jack S. Beckwith, Jr. (CON) 17 30.36%

Elizabeth A. Ritchie (CON) 25 44.64%

Write-in 0 0.00%

Total 56 100.00%

Hastings Town Supervisor for Hastings (Rep), OSWEGO (Vote for 1)

Hastings: reported: 8 of 8 100.00%

Ballots: 810

Tony Bush (REP) 446 56.03%

Mike Clark (REP) 350 43.97%

Write-in 0 0.00%

Total 796 100.00%

Hastings Town Councilman for Hastings (Rep), OSWEGO (Vote for 2)

Hastings: reported: 8 of 8 100.00%

Ballots: 810

Al Hanson (REP) 383 25.43%

Ed Foster (REP) 368 24.44%

Mark Martino (REP) 383 25.43%

John Donohue (REP) 370 24.57%

Write-in 2 0.13%

Total 1,506 100.00%

Minetto Town Supervisor for Minetto (Rep), OSWEGO (Vote for 1)

Minetto: reported: 2 of 2 100.00%

Ballots: 142

Nickolas A. Spilman (REP) 69 49.29%

John L. Familo (REP) 71 50.71%

Write-in 0 0.00%

Total 140 100.00%

New Haven Town Supervisor for New Haven (Rep), OSWEGO (Vote for 1)

New Haven: reported: 3 of 3 100.00%

Ballots: 260

Frederick F. Wilbur (REP) 99 39.29%

Dan Barney (REP) 153 60.71%

Write-in 0 0.00%

Total 252 100.00%

Parish Town Supervisor for Parish (Rep), OSWEGO (Vote for 1)

Parish: reported: 2 of 2 100.00%

Ballots: 315

James J. Bernys (REP) 166 53.55%

Mary Ann Phillips (REP) 144 46.45%

Write-in 0 0.00%

Total 310 100.00%

Parish Town Clerk for Parish (Rep), OSWEGO (Vote for 1)

Parish: reported: 2 of 2 100.00%

Ballots: 315

Mercedes Marie Seeber (REP) 153 48.88%

Kelly I. Reader (REP) 160 51.12%

Write-in 0 0.00%

Total 313 100.00%

Parish Town Councilman for Parish (Rep), OSWEGO (Vote for 2)

Parish: reported: 2 of 2 100.00%

Ballots: 315

Douglas C. Houghton (REP) 189 35.20%

Robin Ann Eaton Novak (REP) 183 34.08%

John T. Horning (REP) 163 30.35%

Write-in 2 0.37%

Total 537 100.00%

Parish Superintendent of Highways for Parish (Rep), OSWEGO (Vote for 1)

Parish: reported: 2 of 2 100.00%

Ballots: 315

George Horning (REP) 157 50.32%

Craig I. Petit (REP) 153 49.04%

Write-in 2 0.64%

Total 312 100.00%

Richland Town Councilman for Richland (Rep), OSWEGO (Vote for 2)

Richland: reported: 6 of 6 100.00%

Ballots: 364

Donna Gilson (REP) 113 17.85%

Sue E. Haynes (REP) 236 37.28%

Robert North (REP) 282 44.55%

Write-in 2 0.32%

Total 633 100.00%

Schroeppel Tax Collector for Schroeppel (Rep), OSWEGO (Vote for 1)

Schroeppel: reported: 5 of 5 100.00%

Ballots: 356

Lynett M. Greco (REP) 139 40.88%

Ryan Wood (REP) 201 59.12%

Write-in 0 0.00%

Total 340 100.00%

Scriba Town Supervisor for Scriba (Rep), OSWEGO (Vote for 1)

Scriba: reported: 6 of 6 100.00%

Ballots: 551

James Oldenburg (REP) 322 59.63%

Kelly M. Lagoe (REP) 218 40.37%

Write-in 0 0.00%

Total 540 100.00%

Scriba Town Clerk for Scriba (Rep), OSWEGO (Vote for 1)

Scriba: reported: 6 of 6 100.00%

Ballots: 551

Rebecca Lavery (REP) 404 75.23%

Gina Gambino Fatiga (REP) 133 24.77%

Write-in 0 0.00%

Total 537 100.00%

West Monroe Town Justice for West Monroe (Rep), OSWEGO (Vote for 1)

West Monroe: reported: 3 of 3 100.00%

Ballots: 219

Colleen A. Sullivan (REP) 142 67.62%

Paul D. Vollmer (REP) 68 32.38%

Write-in 0 0.00%

Total 210 100.00%

Fulton City County Committee 1 1 for Fulton Committee 1 1 (Rep), Fulton Ward 1 (Vote for 2)

Fulton Committee 1 1: reported: 1 of 1 100.00%

Ballots: 48

Mark Sherman (REP) 23 38.33%

Michele Sherman (REP) 17 28.33%

Steven Sunday (REP) 20 33.33%

Write-in 0 0.00%

Total 60 100.00%

Fulton City County Committee 3 1 for Fulton Committee 3 1 (Rep), Fulton Ward 3 (Vote for 2)

Fulton Committee 3 1: reported: 1 of 1 100.00%

Ballots: 57

Beth A. Nicholson (REP) 39 40.21%

Nancy Cavalier (REP) 25 25.77%

Timothy Crandell (REP) 33 34.02%

Write-in 0 0.00%

Total 97 100.00%

Fulton City County Committee 4 2 for Fulton Committee 4 2 (Rep), Fulton Ward 4 (Vote for 2)

Fulton Committee 4 2: reported: 1 of 1 100.00%

Ballots: 47

Jade Jones (REP) 6 7.23%

Ethan Parkhurst (REP) 24 28.92%

Louella F. LeClair (REP) 22 26.51%

James R. Myers (REP) 31 37.35%

Write-in 0 0.00%

Total 83 100.00%

