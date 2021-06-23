OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Board of Elections has reported the following unofficial results of early voting and Election Day votes for the Republican/Conservative Primary election.
These results are subject to change when all the absentee ballots are counted.
County Court Judge for OSWEGO (Rep) (Vote for 1)
OSWEGO: reported: 110 of 110 100.00%
Ballots: 6,714
Armen J. Nazarian (REP) 3,980 60.34%
Gregory Oakes (REP) 2,609 39.55%
Write-in 7 0.11%
Total 6,596 100.00%
County Court Judge for OSWEGO (Con) (Vote for 1)
OSWEGO: reported: 110 of 110 100.00%
Ballots: 233
Armen J. Nazarian (CON) 167 73.57%
Gregory Oakes (CON) 60 26.43%
Write-in 0 0.00%
Total 227 100.00%
County Legislator for Legislative District 2 (Rep), OSWEGO (Vote for 1)
Legislative District 2: reported: 5 of 5 100.00%
Ballots: 483
Herbert G. Yerdon (REP) 282 59.62%
Carl E. Anson, Jr. (REP) 191 40.38%
Write-in 0 0.00%
Total 473 100.00%
County Legislator for Legislative District 7 (Rep), OSWEGO (Vote for 1)
Legislative District 7: reported: 4 of 4 100.00%
Ballots: 422
Frank C. Bombardo (REP) 216 52.30%
Amanda Magro (REP) 197 47.70%
Write-in 0 0.00%
Total 413 100.00%
Fulton City Councilor for Fulton Ward 4 (Rep), Fulton City (Vote for 1)
Fulton Ward 4: reported: 3 of 3 100.00%
Ballots: 101
James R. Myers (REP) 40 41.24%
Ethan Parkhurst (REP) 56 57.73%
Write-in 1 1.03%
Total 97 100.00%
Albion Councilman for Albion (Rep), OSWEGO (Vote for 2)
Albion: reported: 2 of 2 100.00%
Ballots: 185
Michael J. Ford (REP) 77 23.62%
Corey W. Holcomb (REP) 89 27.30%
Richard D. Corlis, Sr. (REP) 65 19.94%
Steve Steinfeld (REP) 95 29.14%
Write-in 0 0.00%
Total 326 100.00%
Albion Superintendent of Highways for Albion (Rep), OSWEGO (Vote for 1)
Albion: reported: 2 of 2 100.00%
Ballots: 185
Ted W. Bennett (REP) 104 60.12%
Mark A. Hier (REP) 69 39.88%
Write-in 0 0.00%
Total 173 100.00%
Constantia Town Councilman for Constantia (Rep), OSWEGO (Vote for 2)
Constantia: reported: 4 of 4 100.00%
Ballots: 265
Michael A. Donegan, II (REP) 62 13.96%
Thomas J. Moran (REP) 140 31.53%
Ronald A. Chapman, Jr. (REP) 223 50.23%
Write-in 19 4.28%
Total 444 100.00%
Granby Town Justice for Granby (Rep), OSWEGO (Vote for 1)
Granby: reported: 5 of 5 100.00%
Ballots: 330
Tracy Doyle (REP) 199 63.78%
Lori Lee Blackburn (REP) 112 35.90%
Write-in 1 0.32%
Total 312 100.00%
Granby Town Justice for Granby (Con), OSWEGO (Vote for 1)
Granby: reported: 5 of 5 100.00%
Ballots: 10
Tracy Doyle (CON) 4 40.00%
Lori Lee Blackburn (CON) 6 60.00%
Write-in 0 0.00%
Total 10 100.00%
Hannibal Town Justice for Hannibal (Rep), OSWEGO (Vote for 2)
Hannibal: reported: 4 of 4 100.00%
Ballots: 312
Eugene Hafner (REP) 196 35.83%
Jack S. Beckwith, Jr. (REP) 234 42.78%
Elizabeth A. Ritchie (REP) 116 21.21%
Write-in 1 0.18%
Total 547 100.00%
Hannibal Town Justice for Hannibal (Con), OSWEGO (Vote for 2)
Hannibal: reported: 4 of 4 100.00%
Ballots: 36
Eugene Hafner (CON) 14 25.00%
Jack S. Beckwith, Jr. (CON) 17 30.36%
Elizabeth A. Ritchie (CON) 25 44.64%
Write-in 0 0.00%
Total 56 100.00%
Hastings Town Supervisor for Hastings (Rep), OSWEGO (Vote for 1)
Hastings: reported: 8 of 8 100.00%
Ballots: 810
Tony Bush (REP) 446 56.03%
Mike Clark (REP) 350 43.97%
Write-in 0 0.00%
Total 796 100.00%
Hastings Town Councilman for Hastings (Rep), OSWEGO (Vote for 2)
Hastings: reported: 8 of 8 100.00%
Ballots: 810
Al Hanson (REP) 383 25.43%
Ed Foster (REP) 368 24.44%
Mark Martino (REP) 383 25.43%
John Donohue (REP) 370 24.57%
Write-in 2 0.13%
Total 1,506 100.00%
Minetto Town Supervisor for Minetto (Rep), OSWEGO (Vote for 1)
Minetto: reported: 2 of 2 100.00%
Ballots: 142
Nickolas A. Spilman (REP) 69 49.29%
John L. Familo (REP) 71 50.71%
Write-in 0 0.00%
Total 140 100.00%
New Haven Town Supervisor for New Haven (Rep), OSWEGO (Vote for 1)
New Haven: reported: 3 of 3 100.00%
Ballots: 260
Frederick F. Wilbur (REP) 99 39.29%
Dan Barney (REP) 153 60.71%
Write-in 0 0.00%
Total 252 100.00%
Parish Town Supervisor for Parish (Rep), OSWEGO (Vote for 1)
Parish: reported: 2 of 2 100.00%
Ballots: 315
James J. Bernys (REP) 166 53.55%
Mary Ann Phillips (REP) 144 46.45%
Write-in 0 0.00%
Total 310 100.00%
Parish Town Clerk for Parish (Rep), OSWEGO (Vote for 1)
Parish: reported: 2 of 2 100.00%
Ballots: 315
Mercedes Marie Seeber (REP) 153 48.88%
Kelly I. Reader (REP) 160 51.12%
Write-in 0 0.00%
Total 313 100.00%
Parish Town Councilman for Parish (Rep), OSWEGO (Vote for 2)
Parish: reported: 2 of 2 100.00%
Ballots: 315
Douglas C. Houghton (REP) 189 35.20%
Robin Ann Eaton Novak (REP) 183 34.08%
John T. Horning (REP) 163 30.35%
Write-in 2 0.37%
Total 537 100.00%
Parish Superintendent of Highways for Parish (Rep), OSWEGO (Vote for 1)
Parish: reported: 2 of 2 100.00%
Ballots: 315
George Horning (REP) 157 50.32%
Craig I. Petit (REP) 153 49.04%
Write-in 2 0.64%
Total 312 100.00%
Richland Town Councilman for Richland (Rep), OSWEGO (Vote for 2)
Richland: reported: 6 of 6 100.00%
Ballots: 364
Donna Gilson (REP) 113 17.85%
Sue E. Haynes (REP) 236 37.28%
Robert North (REP) 282 44.55%
Write-in 2 0.32%
Total 633 100.00%
Schroeppel Tax Collector for Schroeppel (Rep), OSWEGO (Vote for 1)
Schroeppel: reported: 5 of 5 100.00%
Ballots: 356
Lynett M. Greco (REP) 139 40.88%
Ryan Wood (REP) 201 59.12%
Write-in 0 0.00%
Total 340 100.00%
Scriba Town Supervisor for Scriba (Rep), OSWEGO (Vote for 1)
Scriba: reported: 6 of 6 100.00%
Ballots: 551
James Oldenburg (REP) 322 59.63%
Kelly M. Lagoe (REP) 218 40.37%
Write-in 0 0.00%
Total 540 100.00%
Scriba Town Clerk for Scriba (Rep), OSWEGO (Vote for 1)
Scriba: reported: 6 of 6 100.00%
Ballots: 551
Rebecca Lavery (REP) 404 75.23%
Gina Gambino Fatiga (REP) 133 24.77%
Write-in 0 0.00%
Total 537 100.00%
West Monroe Town Justice for West Monroe (Rep), OSWEGO (Vote for 1)
West Monroe: reported: 3 of 3 100.00%
Ballots: 219
Colleen A. Sullivan (REP) 142 67.62%
Paul D. Vollmer (REP) 68 32.38%
Write-in 0 0.00%
Total 210 100.00%
Fulton City County Committee 1 1 for Fulton Committee 1 1 (Rep), Fulton Ward 1 (Vote for 2)
Fulton Committee 1 1: reported: 1 of 1 100.00%
Ballots: 48
Mark Sherman (REP) 23 38.33%
Michele Sherman (REP) 17 28.33%
Steven Sunday (REP) 20 33.33%
Write-in 0 0.00%
Total 60 100.00%
Fulton City County Committee 3 1 for Fulton Committee 3 1 (Rep), Fulton Ward 3 (Vote for 2)
Fulton Committee 3 1: reported: 1 of 1 100.00%
Ballots: 57
Beth A. Nicholson (REP) 39 40.21%
Nancy Cavalier (REP) 25 25.77%
Timothy Crandell (REP) 33 34.02%
Write-in 0 0.00%
Total 97 100.00%
Fulton City County Committee 4 2 for Fulton Committee 4 2 (Rep), Fulton Ward 4 (Vote for 2)
Fulton Committee 4 2: reported: 1 of 1 100.00%
Ballots: 47
Jade Jones (REP) 6 7.23%
Ethan Parkhurst (REP) 24 28.92%
Louella F. LeClair (REP) 22 26.51%
James R. Myers (REP) 31 37.35%
Write-in 0 0.00%
Total 83 100.00%
I get that nobody reads this … and that most upstate New York Americans remain painfully unpolitical … but one just has to say that the Republican Party is a fascist-racist organization rooted in an aggressively chauvinistic US nationalism hopelessly devoted to a capitalist system which is destroying the environment upon which humans rely for survival and exacerbating wealth and income inequality by serving the interests of billionaires and rapacious corporations.
Given that reality, one must condemn all Oswego County Republicans, the candidates and the voters alike, who literally are legislating and voting for fascism and the death of the human project on planet Earth.
The Republican Party at this moment in history is the most dangerous political organization on the face of the Earth. With all the reading material available to Americans, there simply is no excuse for predominantly White and rural populations to be making such catastrophic and horrific political decisions. Germans in the 1930’s enthusiastically supported their version of White nationalism and Republican Americans, roughly 100 years later, are doing the exact same thing. The Republican Party envisions and is working to achieve a rigged political system which permanently entrenches ultra-right fascist Republicans in office when the great majority of the American people vehemently oppose their awful agenda.
People in every locality have to stand up against this … against Republican fascism … in order to save this country and the world from climate devastation, billionaire-corporate oligarchy, and authoritarian one-party Republican rule. Peace.